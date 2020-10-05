KWSO News Covid-19 Update for 10/5/20

There were 4 additional cases of Covid-19 reported in Warm Springs between Thursday (10/1/20) and Friday (10/2/20).

42 Tests were done at the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center on Friday.

Today’s Warm Springs Covid-19 update reports 20 active cases of Covid-19

15 close contacts are being monitored by Public Health.

3536 tests have been done since test began at the Warm Springs health and Wellness Center.

Currently no one is hospitalized sue to Covid-19.

There have been 9 deaths in Warm Springs due to Covid-19.

Tribal Council will be reviewing the latest results with the Warm Springs Covid-19 Response team this morning.

Here is a chart of the # of tests done each week with results.

Symptoms for COVID-19 can include: Fever, Cough, Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, Chills, Muscle pain, Headache, Sore throat, loss of taste or smell. If you have symptoms or are concerned you came in contact with Covid-19 – Call the I.H.S. “COVID-19 Nurse Triage Hotline” is 541-553-5512. Outside of I.H.S. regular hours – you can call the Registered Nurse Health Advice Hotline at 1-866-470-2015.

Please do your part to prevent the spread of Covid-19 by wearing a face covering in public and at work. Maintain 6 feet of social distance from others especially if someone does not have a mask on. Wash your hands often with soap and water or use hand sanitizer. It’s especially important to clean your hands before going in or coming out of a store or any building or even your home. And disinfect frequently touched hard surfaces like door knobs, faucets, counters, bathrooms and light switches.

