KWSO News Covid-19 Update for 10/5/20

There were 4 additional cases of Covid-19 reported in Warm Springs between Thursday (10/1/20) and Friday (10/2/20).
- 42 Tests were done at the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center on Friday.
- Today’s Warm Springs Covid-19 update reports 20 active cases of Covid-19
- 15 close contacts are being monitored by Public Health.
- 3536 tests have been done since test began at the Warm Springs health and Wellness Center.
- Currently no one is hospitalized sue to Covid-19.
- There have been 9 deaths in Warm Springs due to Covid-19.
—
Tribal Council will be reviewing the latest results with the Warm Springs Covid-19 Response team this morning.
Here is a chart of the # of tests done each week with results.
—
Symptoms for COVID-19 can include: Fever, Cough, Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, Chills, Muscle pain, Headache, Sore throat, loss of taste or smell. If you have symptoms or are concerned you came in contact with Covid-19 – Call the I.H.S. “COVID-19 Nurse Triage Hotline” is 541-553-5512. Outside of I.H.S. regular hours – you can call the Registered Nurse Health Advice Hotline at 1-866-470-2015.
—
Please do your part to prevent the spread of Covid-19 by wearing a face covering in public and at work. Maintain 6 feet of social distance from others especially if someone does not have a mask on. Wash your hands often with soap and water or use hand sanitizer. It’s especially important to clean your hands before going in or coming out of a store or any building or even your home. And disinfect frequently touched hard surfaces like door knobs, faucets, counters, bathrooms and light switches.
—
For up to date information about the Covid-19 Pandemic visit:
US CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL