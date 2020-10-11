Community Calendar for Oct. 12, 2020

Happy Indigenous People Day!

The Warm Springs Health and Wellness Center is closed today.

Jefferson County 509J Food Service offers meals weekdays to youth 18 years and younger, for the duration of Comprehensive Distance Learning. The free breakfast and lunch is being provided grab and go style. Check out the district WEBSITE for times and locations.

21st Century Community Learning Center classes start Virtually this week at the Warm Springs K-8 Academy. You can learn more about what is being offered by calling 541-475-0388 pr by visiting KWSO’s website – look in Events and Opportunities in our News and Information TAB

Tribal Council is in session today. On the Agenda: Restoration Projects/Expenditure Plan, High Lookee Update, Museaum Update, Covid Update, Purchasing Update, Development Office Update, Human Resources Update, Govt. Affairs Update, Administrative Services Update and Finance Update.

There is a Flu Shot Clinic today from 10am – 2pm in Simnasho at the Three Warriors Market.

This will be an outside drive-up and walk-up clinic. Flu shots are available to anyone who lives or works on the Reservation.

Senior Lunch is today for pick up or delivery from 11am – 1pm. On the menu:

Terriyaki Chicken with rice, broccoli and carrots. If you would like to sign up for meal service – call 541-553-3313 this morning.

Papalaxsimisha’s Men’s Talking Circle is this evening from 7-8pm. This is a virtual group that meets weekly with host Antonio Gentry. You can learn more by following the Papalaxsimisha Facebook Page.

The current issue of the Spilyay Tymoo newspaper is available online along with archival issues include the years from 1986 to 2005. Check out the Archives at W S News Dot ORG (http://www.wsnews.org/2769-2/)

The Museum at Warm Springs Tribal Member Art Exhibit is scheduled for October 30th thru January 9th. Tribal member artists can submit entries by Friday October 23rd. Applications are available at the Museum at Warm Springs. For information, contact Natalie Kirk at 541-553-3331

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs are seeking proposals for use of the Tribe’s Schoen-Hagen Property for agriculture and grazing purposes. You can find out more information at the Spilyay Tymoo WEBSITE or contact Libby Chase at 541-553-3486. The deadline for RFP packets is November 12th.

Warm Springs Early Childhood Education is hiring high school students in a part time capacity. There are a few positions they need to fill. Contact Cassandra Moses at Warm Springs ECE is you have questions about how to apply. Call 541-553-3241.

The Warm Springs Community Action Team is seeking candidates for a Food Cart Management Trainer and Food Cart Trainees. These are limited duration positions. The Management position has the potential to become full time. The Trainee positions will provide on the job training that will build experience with a goal of learning everything you need to know to start your own food cart business. Contact Starla Green at 541-553-3148 or email her at starla@wscat.org. The deadline to apply is Wednesday October 14th.

