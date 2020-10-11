Community Calendar For Sunday Oct, 11, 2020

The Warm Springs Community Action Team is seeking candidates for a Food Cart Management Trainer and Food Cart Trainees. These are limited duration positions. The Management position has the potential to become full time. The Trainee positions will provide on the job training that will build experience with a goal of learning everything you need to know to start your own food cart business. Contact Starla Green at 541-553-3148 or email her at starla@wscat.org. The deadline to apply is Wednesday October 14th.

Warm Springs Early Childhood Education is hiring high school students in a part time capacity. There are a few positions they need to fill. Contact Cassandra Moses at Warm Springs ECE is you have questions about how to apply. Call 541-553-3241.

The 21st Century Community Learning Center and DARE invite 5th grade students to take part in a Virtual DARE program with officer O’Brien on Wednesdays from 4-5 via Google Meet. You can register by calling 541-475-0388. Class Starts this week.

The Warm Springs IHS clinic is closed tomorrow however Warm Springs Community Health is hosting a Flu Shot Clinic tomorrow from 10am – 2pm in Simnasho at the Three Warriors Market. This will be an outside drive-up and walk-up clinic. Flu shots are available to anyone who lives or works on the Reservation.

The Warm Springs CARES Act Emergency and Disaster Relief General Welfare Program is now accepting applications thru October 31st. You can pick up a paper copy of the form at the Tribal Administration Building and the Family Resource Center. There are drop boxes at those locations, as well where you can return your completed form. You can also download an application at Warm Springs dash NSN dot GOV (https://warmsprings-nsn.gov/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/Final-Oct-Cares-Act-application.pdf ) . For questions or to return an application you can email cares@wstribes.org

The Warm Springs Branch of Natural Resources is seeking input on the Integrated Resource Management Plan that is under review. You can find a link at KWSO dot ORG.

People who typically aren’t required to file federal income tax returns may want to check with the IRS about how they may qualify for an Economic Impact Payment. The IRS has a special Non-Filers Info tool that can be used before October this coming Thursday to see if you are eligible. Learn more online – at IRS dot GOV (https://www.irs.gov/newsroom/economic-impact-payment-information-center-eip-eligibility-and-general-information)

Election Day is Tuesday November 3rd. The deadline to register to vote in that election is this Tuesday. You can find a link to register to VOTE in Oregon at KWSO dot ORG

The Warm Springs Extension Service has “Grow Where You Are” Garden Kits available for Warm Springs Community Members. You get everything you need to start your own raised box or container garden. You can start a cool season garden now or get a head start for next spring. This makes a great hands-on activity for your students at home too. To reserve your kit – contact John Brunoe at 541-237-7370.

Symptoms for COVID-19 can include: Fever, Cough, Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, Chills, Muscle pain, Headache, Sore throat, loss of taste or smell. If you have symptoms or are concerned you came in contact with Covid-19 – call the Registered Nurse Health Advice Hotline at 1-866-470-2015.

