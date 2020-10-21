Community Calendar for Oct. 22, 2020

At the Warm Springs Health and Wellness Center they ask that you call ahead if you plan on going there.

 For a regular appointment call 541-553-2610.

 Tee I.H.S. “COVID-19 Nurse Triage Hotline” is 541-553-5512.

 Outside of I.H.S. regular hours – you can call the Registered Nurse Health Advice Hotline at 1-866-470-2015.

 For all other business call 541-553-1196

Warm Springs Public Health is offering drive thru flu shot clinics today from 1:30-3:30, plus a late clinic from 4-6pm in the Agency Longhouse parking lot.

Jefferson County 509J Food Service offers meals weekdays to youth 18 years and younger. The free breakfast and lunch is being provided grab and go style. Check out the district WEBSITE for times and locations.

21st Century Community Learning Center virtual classes have begun. They are also offering tutoring for all grade levels. A Grab and Go “Cooking Dreams” class is in the works. And coming soon – national Novel Writing Month, SMART Reading and a Discover Your Forest class. You can learn more about what is being offered by calling 541-475-0388 or by visiting the 21st Century Program Site .

The Warm Springs Extension Service has “Grow Where You Are” Garden Kits available for Warm Springs Community Members. You get everything you need to start your own raised box or container garden. You can start a cool season garden now or get a head start for next spring. This makes a great hands-on activity for your students at home too. To reserve your kit – contact John Brunoe at 541-237-7370.

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs are seeking proposals for use of the Tribe’s Schoen-Hagen Property for agriculture and grazing purposes. You can find out more information at the Spilyay Tymoo WEBSITE or contact Libby Chase at 541-553-3486. The deadline for RFP packets is November 12th.

The Museum at Warm Springs Tribal Member Art Exhibit is scheduled for October 30th thru January 9th. The deadline for Tribal member artists to submit entries is this Friday. Applications are available at the Museum at Warm Springs. For information, contact Natalie Kirk at 541-553-3331

It’s hunting season on and off the Warm Springs Reservation. Please remember your tags and ID when you are hunting. Be aware of area closures to hunting due to wildfire. If you need assistance with getting your online Tribal Tag email wildlife.tags@ctwsbnr.org or call 541-553-2001 during business hours. You can read more about hunting season on the Spilyay Tymoo’s WEBSITE at WS News dot ORG.

If you have information you would like us to share on the Community Calendar, email us the details at kwso at wstribes dot org