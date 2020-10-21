Local News

KWSO News COVID-19 UPDATE 10/21/20

Posted on by Sue Matters
No new positive cases of Warm Springs yesterday (10/20/20) according to the Community Update from the Warm Springs Covid-19 Response Team today (10/21/20.)

  • There have been 2 new cases total for this week in Warm Springs
  • 14 rapid tests were conducted yesterday (10/20/20)
  • 1 tests was sent to the state lab yesterday (10/20/20)
  • 7 active cases of Covid-19 in Warm Springs
  • 16 close contacts being followed by public health.
  • 3855 total Covid-19 tests have been done since testing began
  • 41 people have been hospitalized with Covid-19
  • 41 people have been discharged from the hospital
  • 9 Warm Springs people have died from Covid-19

