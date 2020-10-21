KWSO News COVID-19 UPDATE 10/21/20

No new positive cases of Warm Springs yesterday (10/20/20) according to the Community Update from the Warm Springs Covid-19 Response Team today (10/21/20.)

There have been 2 new cases total for this week in Warm Springs

14 rapid tests were conducted yesterday (10/20/20)

1 tests was sent to the state lab yesterday (10/20/20)

7 active cases of Covid-19 in Warm Springs

16 close contacts being followed by public health.

3855 total Covid-19 tests have been done since testing began

41 people have been hospitalized with Covid-19

41 people have been discharged from the hospital

9 Warm Springs people have died from Covid-19

