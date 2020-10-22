Community Calendar for Oct. 23, 2020

The deadline for the Museum at Warm Springs Tribal Member Art Exhibit is today. The show will run October 30th thru January 9th. For information, contact Natalie Kirk at 541-553-3331

Senior Lunch is today for pick up or delivery from 11am – 1pm. On the menu: Lasagna with vegetables, garlic bread and fruit. If you would like to sign up for meal service – call 541-553-3313 this morning.

Warm Springs Social Services clients can get medical gas vouchers by providing their appointment slip and IHS doctor referral. This week you can drop that off at the Family Resource Center right at the front entrance. If you have questions, call 541-553-3415.

The Madras High School Future Center wants Juniors and Seniors to know that FAFSA and ORSAA are now open. Scholarships are opening too. You can connect with the Future Center to learn more. There will be a Virtual Financial Aid Night on Wednesday October 28th from 6-7pm. Link in “Class of 2021” Virtual Counselor Office Classroom.

OnTrack OHSU has earbuds available for Warm Springs Students. If you are interested – contact Butch David for location and times of distributions.

Jefferson County Public Health is holding Drive-Thru COVID testing and Flu Immunizations at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds from Noon until 6pm. This is a free opportunity.

On Reservation Buck Deer Rifle Season ends this Sunday in Warm Springs. Bull Elk Rifle Season will be November 7th thru November 29th. Off Reservation Seasons that are open include Buck Deer Rifle &, Bull Elk Rifle. Hunters are reminded to turn in tags with results. If you have questions or need information you can email wildlife.tags@ctwsbnr.org or call 541-553-2001.

Warm Springs Public Safety offers an anonymous tip line that you can call 24 hours a day. If you have a concern or information related to a theft or other crime call 541-553-2202.

Next Tuesday October 27th – KTVZ is hosting an Oregon Senate District 30 Live Candidate Debate at 7pm. The event features incumbent Lynn Findley and challenger Carina Miller and will be live on KTVZ News Channel 21 and also live streamed on https://ktvz.com

Election Day is Tuesday November 3rd.

On Halloween – Next Saturday afternoon from 1-3 there will be a Walk-Through Haunted Village event at the Pi-Ume-Sha field behind the Warm Springs Community Center. Families are invited to park and then line up with social distancing. There will be a one way route to decorated stations that will have treats. Families must stay with their own group and walk continuously. After they have walked thru the event, families must return to their vehicle and depart. Face masks are required even under costumes. All Covid-19 protocols will be in place for a fun but safe Halloween Walk-Through.

Warm Springs Tribal Buildings will be closed for any trick or treating this year as a Covid -19 precaution. Please take advantage of the Halloween Walk-Through Haunted Village event from 1-3pm at the Pi-Ume-Sha Field behind the community center. Families are asked to plan any additional Halloween activities within their own household.

Please do your part to prevent the spread of Covid-19 by wearing a face covering in public and at work. Maintain 6 feet of social distance from others especially if someone does not have a mask on. Wash your hands often with soap and water or use hand sanitizer. It’s especially important to clean your hands before going in or coming out of a store or any building or even your home. And disinfect frequently touched hard surfaces like door knobs, faucets, counters, bathrooms and light switches.

