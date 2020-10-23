KWSO News for Fri., Oct. 23, 2020

Warm Springs Tribal Council approved an Emergency Lionshead Salvage Project Assessment by unanimous vote this week (10/21/20.) This action provides a balanced approach to harvest dead and dying trees, and protect resources within the Lionshead and P-515 fire area. The Lionshead fire burned 96,226 acres on the Warm Springs Reservation and the salvage area is 24,432 acres. Copies of the document are available for the Tribal Membership at the Administration Building, the Post Office, and the Branch of Natural Resources office. The decision by Tribal Council included the recommendations from the Cultural and Heritage Committee on addressing the need for firewood for Tribal Elders, access to medicinal plants, especially those useful for respiratory systems assisting with COVID-19 and ways to control competing brush that could interfere with the growth of Huckleberries.

Warm Springs Tribal staff continue to process applications for emergency assistance for individual tribal members as well as for the Small Business grant programs. The tribe received a lot of applications from individual tribal members the first few days of the program and have been processing an average of a 750 applications per week. It takes time to review each application, generate payment paperwork, and process checks through the tribal Accounts Payable department. Checks for the individual tribal member applications are processed on Tuesdays & Fridays each week. Checks for the small business program are processed on Mondays & Thursdays of each week. (For the individual CARES applications, you can contact cares@wstribes.org or 541-615-0146. For small business applications, please contact dustin@wscat.org or 541-553-3148.)

The Jefferson County Health Department is holding a Free Drive Thru Covid-19 Testing and Flu Immunization Clinic this afternoon at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds in Madras from noon until 6. Flu shots are for anyone 19 or older. It’s especially important for caregivers and essential workers to protect themselves and those around them from flu by getting a flu vaccine. Covid-19 Rapid testing will be offered as well. It will take about 15 minutes for the result. This is for ages 5 and up.

A waiver approved by the U.S. Department of Agriculture Food and Nutrition Service allows SNAP and Disaster SNAP recipients to purchase hot or prepared foods from authorized SNAP retailers until Nov. 20. Approved counties include: Deschutes, Jefferson, and Wasco counties. Normally, SNAP benefits cannot be used to purchase “hot food products prepared for immediate consumption.” This restriction is being waived following the severe winds and wildfires that led to the displacement of many residents and left them without access to a kitchen to prepare meals.

Congratulations to 13 year old local cowboy, Isaiah Florendo, who qualified for the junior world finals in Fort Worth, Texas. He is a two time qualifier and will be competing in the senior bareback division on December 5th at the Cowtown Coliseum.

KWSO Weather for Central Oregon