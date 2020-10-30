Community Calendar for Oct. 31.2020

Join KWSO today at the Halloween Village Walk Thru behind the community center from 1-3. Remember: to stay with your family group – follow the one way path – maintain a minimum of 6 feet distance from others – and wear a face mask (even under your costume).

KWSO will be playing all Halloween music from 1-3 for the Walk Thru and be sure to tune in this evening for a Halloween Honky Tonk Hour at 7 and a special Halloween edition of the Saturday Night Oldies Show from 8-midnight!

Fire Management is hosting a “Virus 2020” Halloween Drive Thru tonight from 6-9pm. They will be set up at the Helipad off Holliday Street. You will need to stay in your vehicle, wear a face covering, and be prepared to be scared!

Beyond those two socially distanced community events, please hold your own Halloween celebrations at home today and do not visit other homes or go trick or treating.

Please do your part to prevent the spread of Covid-19 by wearing a face covering in public and at work. Maintain 6 feet of social distance from others especially if someone does not have a mask on. Wash your hands often with soap and water or use hand sanitizer. It’s especially important to clean your hands before going in or coming out of a store or any building or even your home. And disinfect frequently touched hard surfaces like door knobs, faucets, counters, bathrooms and light switches.

The Warm Springs Community Wellness team is having a “Fall Into Fitness” challenge that will run November 2nd thru the 20th. “Fall Into Fitness” is focusing on mental and physical wellness. The challenge will be based on an honor system and weekly reporting. To participate you need to commit to packing your lunch Monday thru Friday with a focus on healthy options and Exercise for 30 minutes a day. You can learn more and sign up by emailing jennifer.robbins@wstribes.org. The community center is open for scheduled workout times. But you do need to Call 541-553-3243 and book an appointment.

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs are seeking proposals for use of the Tribe’s Schoen-Hagen Property for agriculture and grazing purposes. You can find out more information at the Spilyay Tymoo WEBSITE or contact Libby Chase at 541-553-3486. The deadline for RFP packets is November 12th.

ATNI is helping to distribute Business Oregon Grants to businesses registered in Oregon. Grant amounts are between $5k and $50k. Apply soon. Learn more ONLINE

Daylight-saving time ends early tomorrow Morning. You should push your clock back 1 hour before you go to bed tonight or when you wake up tomorrow morning.

Oregon vote by mail ballots must be received in an official dropbox or at county election offices by 8pm this Tuesday, election day. Local Dropbox locations include: the Jefferson County Clerk’s Office on D street in Madras and in Warm Springs across the street from the post office. For Wasco County voters there will be an official drop box at the Simnasho Longhouse Monday from 7am to 2:30pm

Tomorrow afternoon – free rides are being offered between 2 and 5pm for anyone in the Warm Springs area who might need a ride to the ballot box. You will need to wear a facemask and have an appointment. Get one by calling 541-610-5006 or 541-280-1933.

For medical advice outside of Warm Springs I.H.S. regular hours – you can call the Registered Nurse Health Advice Hotline – 24 hours a day at 1-866-470-2015.

KWSO is public media owned and operated by the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs. Our programming and online content seeks to inform, educate and have positive impact.