Community Calendar for Nov. 1, 2020

Daylight-saving time ended early this morning. If you didn’t push your clock back 1 hour last night – you need to do it today.

Oregon vote by mail ballots must be received in an official dropbox or at county election offices by 8pm this Tuesday, election day. Local Dropbox locations include: the Jefferson County Clerk’s Office on D street in Madras and in Warm Springs across the street from the post office. For Wasco County voters there will be an official drop box at the Simnasho Longhouse Monday from 7am to 2:30pm

This afternoon – free rides are being offered between 2 and 5pm for anyone in the Warm Springs area who might need a ride to the ballot box. You will need to wear a facemask and have an appointment. Get one by calling 541-610-5006 or 541-280-1933.

Central Oregon Community College is commemorating Native American Heritage Month with free virtual events. On Wednesday November 4th, Jefferson Greene of the Columbia River institute for Indigenous Development Foundation, will do a presentation on “Keeping Customs Thriving.” There will be a talk on November 12th about “Responding to a Pandemic: An indigenous Perspective.” And on November 18th there will be a fry bread cooking demonstration. Learn more ONLINE

There are three USDA Assistance Programs currently available. The Livestock Forage Disaster Program, Emergency Assistance for Livestock, Honeybees and Farm Raised Fish Program, and the Coronavirus Food Producer Assistance Program. You can learn more by contacting Shawn Big Knife at 541-553-2009 or Lars Santana at 541-699-3194.

Oregon artists may now apply to a new Artist Relief Program created by the Oregon Arts Commission in partnership with The Oregon Community Foundation and the James F. and Marion L. Miller Foundation. Awards range from one to five thousand dollars. Applications are due by 5 p.m. on Tuesday, November 10th and awards must be spent by July 31, 2021. Artists from underserved communities, including (but not limited to) rural communities and communities of color, as well as artists with disabilities, are especially encouraged to apply.

Warm Springs Tribal Council is advertising for one member for the Warm Springs Financial Strategies LLC that oversees membership approved capital improvements and economic development. If interested, you must submit a letter of interest and a resume to the Secretary-Treasurer’s office. Hand deliver or email your documents by Monday November 9th 5pm.

Tribal Council is also advertising for: 2 positions for the Credit Board of Directors. 3 members are being sought for the Cannabis Regulatory Commission. 1 position is open for the Tribal Employment Rights Office Commission. They need to fill 2 positions on the Warm Springs Local Housing Authority Board of Commissioners and 2 positions on the Waterboard. A Criminal and Credit Background Check will need to be completed. The deadline for these openings is November 30th.

At Madras High School – yearbook and student ID pictures are being taken on Wednesday November 4th from 3-7 in the school’s commons.

If you have information you would like us to share on the Community Calendar, email us the details at kwso at wstribes dot org