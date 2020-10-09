Community Calendar for Oct, 10, 2020

Things you can do to prevent the spread of COVID-19 are to:

• wash your hands frequently

• cover your sneeze or cough with a tissue

• avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth

• clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces

• wear a face mask or covering anytime you are in public

• practice social distancing by staying at least six feet away from others

• do not gather in groups with anyone not from your household

• if you feel sick – stay in a room separate from others in your home

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs are seeking proposals for use of the Tribe’s Schoen-Hagen Property for agriculture and grazing purposes. You can find out more information at the Spilyay Tymoo WEBSITE or contact Libby Chase at 541-553-3486. The deadline for RFP packets is November 12th.

The BendFilm Festival is underway with Virtual and Drive-in viewings of 115 films. The 17th annual BendFilm Festival will be presented in a reimagined format to engage at-home and in-person audiences with a longer viewing window and more chances to celebrate the power of independent film. You can see the film schedule and purchase tickets online at BEND FILM 2020 dot Event Live dot ORG

It’s hunting season on and off the Warm Springs Reservation. Please remember your tags and ID when you are hunting. Be aware of area closures to hunting due to wildfire. If you need assistance with getting your online Tribal Tag email wildlife.tags@ctwsbnr.org or call 541-553-2001 during business hours. You can read more about hunting season on the Spilyay Tymoo’s WEBSITE at WS News dot ORG.

The 21st Century Community Learning Center is offering free virtual Yoga Calm workshops starting this Monday. Other free virtual classes are being offered to students as well. Learn more about on KWSO’s website in Events and Opportunities in our News and Information TAB

There is a Flu Shot Clinic Monday from 10am – 2pm in Simnasho at the Three Warriors Market.

This will be an outside drive-up and walk-up clinic. Flu shots are available to anyone who lives or works on the Reservation.

The Warm Springs Holistic Health Center, located on campus next to the courthouse, is offering limited physical therapy and acupuncture services. They are open 8am to 5pm Monday thru Friday. Appointments required. You can call 541-777-2663 to learn more.

The Museum at Warm Springs Tribal Member Art Exhibit is scheduled for October 30th thru January 9th. Tribal member artists can submit entries by Friday October 23rd. Applications are available at the Museum at Warm Springs. For information, contact Natalie Kirk at 541-553-3331

KWSO is public media owned and operated by the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs. Our programming and online content seeks to inform, educate and have positive impact.