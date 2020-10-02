Community Calendar for Saturday, October 3, 2020

Fences for Fido will be in Warm Springs today to build 10 fences and 20 dog houses for 25 dogs and their families. This one day event needs 30 volunteers to assist with the effort. Fences for Fido improves the quality of life for dogs living outdoors by building fences free of charge for families who keep their dogs on chains, tethers and in small enclosures. Covid-19 precautions will be followed this Saturday. If you are interested in volunteering please email kpeterson@humanesociety.org

BNSF and the Peacekeeper Society will be setting up a food distribution starting at 1pm today as a drive through at the Warm Springs Community Center. They will also offer hand sanitizer, face masks and shields. This is a first come, first serve opportunity.

The Warm Springs CARES Act Emergency and Disaster Relief General Welfare Program is now accepting applications thru October 31st. You can pick up a paper copy of the form at the Tribal Administration Building and the Family Resource Center. There are drop boxes at those locations, as well where you can return your completed form. You can also download an application at Warm Springs dash NSN dot GOV (https://warmsprings-nsn.gov/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/Final-Oct-Cares-Act-application.pdf) . For questions or to return an application you can email cares@wstribes.org

At the Warm Springs K-8 Academy language classes are still taking signups from interested students. Ichishkin, Kiksht and Numu are all being offered. Forms are available and can be dropped off at the Culture & Heritage building. Families can do one form for all their students. If you have questions call the language program at 541-553-3290.

Symptoms for COVID-19 can include: Fever, Cough, Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, Chills, Muscle pain, Headache, Sore throat, loss of taste or smell. If you have symptoms or think you may have been exposed – call the I.H.S. “COVID-19 Nurse Triage Hotline” at 541-553-5512. Outside of I.H.S. regular hours – you can call the Registered Nurse Health Advice Hotline at 1-866-470-2015.

To protect from spreading the COVID-19 virus:

• wash your hands frequently

• clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces

• wear a face mask or covering anytime you are in public

• stay at least six feet away from people not from your household

• do not gather in groups with anyone not from your household

Election Day is Tuesday November 3rd. The deadline to register to vote in that election is October 13th. You can find a link to register to VOTE in Oregon at KWSO dot ORG

The Warm Spring K-8 Academy’s 21st Century Community Learning Center is reopening virtually on Monday, October 12th and they are looking for partners as volunteers with expertise you can share, by hosting a presentation for students, by donating materials for enrichment classes, providing incentives or engaging teaching staff in training. To learn more contact Sarah Wilson for more information at swilson@509j.net

A virtual fitness challenge for October, called “A Step in the Right Direction” invites participants to record daily steps via Fitbit, pedometer or phone. Individuals and Teams of 4 can take part. They will be using the honor system for reporting and there will be prizes. For more details, email jennifer.robbins@wstribes.org.

