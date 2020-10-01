KWSO Calendar for Sun.,Oct. 4, 2020

Symptoms for COVID-19 can include: Fever, Cough, Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, Chills, Muscle pain, Headache, Sore throat, loss of taste or smell. If you have symptoms you can call the Registered Nurse Health Advice Hotline at 1-866-470-2015.

A virtual fitness challenge for October, called “A Step in the Right Direction” invites participants to record daily steps via Fitbit, pedometer or phone. Individuals and Teams of 4 can take part. They will be using the honor system for reporting and there will be prizes. For more details, email jennifer.robbins@wstribes.org.

Tribal Council is advertising for the following vacancies. 1 non member position on the Credit Board of Directors, 1 non member position on the Telecom Board, 1 non member position on the Composite Products Borad. There are 2 positions open on the TERO Commission and 2 positions for the Housing Authority Commission. Water Board has one position open. Submit a letter of interest and a resume to the Secretary Treasurer/CEO office if you are interested. The deadline is October 19th.

People who typically aren’t required to file federal income tax returns may want to check with the IRS about how they may qualify for an Economic Impact Payment. The IRS has a special Non-Filers Info tool that can be used before October 15th to see if you are eligible. Learn more online – at IRS dot GOV (https://www.irs.gov/newsroom/economic-impact-payment-information-center-eip-eligibility-and-general-information)

The Spilyay Tymoo was first published in 1976 by the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs. It publishes bi-weekly with a focus on local news and information. The Spilyay Tymoo is mailed, free of charge, to Warm Springs Tribal Members. It’s also available online at at W S News Dot ORG (https://wsnews.org/)

First Nations Development Institute is now accepting applications for its Native Agriculture and Food Systems Scholarship Program. 20 to 25 scholarships of one thousand to fifteen hundred dollars will be awarded for the 2020 – 2021 school year. Learn more and find the online application at FIRST NATIONS DOT ORG . The Deadline to apply is October 15th.

A Virtual Diabetes 101 class for people with diabetes and family members will be held on Wednesdays in October. To sign up for this online class – call 541-553-2351.

The Museum at Warm Springs Tribal Member Art Exhibit is scheduled for October 30th thru January 9th. Tribal member artists can submit entries by Friday October 23rd. Applications are available at the Museum at Warm Springs. For information, contact Natalie Kirk at 541-553-3331

If you have information you would like us to share on the Community Calendar, email us the details at kwso at wstribes dot org