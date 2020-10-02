KWSO News Covid-19 Update 10/2/20

There were 2 additional cases of Covid-19 reported in Warm Springs between Wednesday (9/30/20) and Thursday (10/1/20) this week.

45 Tests were done at the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center Thursday

There are 18 active cases of Covid-19 in Warm Springs and 19 close contacts are being monitored by Public Health.

A total of 360 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Warm Springs since testing began.

3494 tests have been done. 10 test results are pending

Symptoms for COVID-19 can include: Fever, Cough, Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, Chills, Muscle pain, Headache, Sore throat, loss of taste or smell. If you have symptoms or are concerned you came in contact with Covid-19 – Call the I.H.S. “COVID-19 Nurse Triage Hotline” is 541-553-5512. Outside of I.H.S. regular hours – you can call the Registered Nurse Health Advice Hotline at 1-866-470-2015.

Please do your part to prevent the spread of Covid-19 by wearing a face covering in public and at work. Maintain 6 feet of social distance from others especially if someone does not have a mask on. Wash your hands often with soap and water or use hand sanitizer. It’s especially important to clean your hands before going in or coming out of a store or any building or even your home. And disinfect frequently touched hard surfaces like door knobs, faucets, counters, bathrooms and light switches.

For up to date information about the Covid-19 Pandemic visit:

OREGON HEALTH AUTHORITY

US CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL

WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION