Community Calendar for Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020

Jefferson County 509J Food Service offers meals weekdays to youth 18 years and younger, for the duration of Comprehensive Distance Learning. The free breakfast and lunch is being provided grab and go style. Check out the district Website for times and locations.

At the Warm Springs K-8 Academy language classes are still taking signups from interested students. Ichishkin, Kiksht and Numu are all being offered. Forms are available and can be dropped off at the Culture & Heritage building. Families can do one form for all their students. If you have questions call the language program at 541-553-3290.

21st Century Community Learning Center classes start Virtually next week at the Warm Springs K-8 Academy. There will be Yoga, Caldera Arts, a Deschutes Watershed class and a DARE program for 5th grade students. You can learn more about what is being offered by calling 541-475-0388 or by visiting KWSO’s website – look in Events and Opportunities in our News and Information TAB.

Senior Lunch is today for pick up or delivery from 11am – 1pm. On the menu: Spaghetti and meatballs with salad and fruit. If you would like to sign up for meal service – call 541-553-3313 this morning.

A Teen Talking Circle is today from 5-6pm. This is a virtual group that meets weekly with host Jillisa Suppah Antonio Gentry. You can learn more by following the Papalaxsimisha Facebook Page.

The new edition of the Spilyay Tymoo is out today. The Warm Springs Tribal Newspaper is sent to Tribal Members. You can also read each issue online at W S News Dot ORG (https://wsnews.org/)

The Museum at Warm Springs Tribal Member Art Exhibit is scheduled for October 30th thru January 9th. Tribal member artists can submit entries by Friday October 23rd. Applications are available at the Museum at Warm Springs. For information, contact Natalie Kirk at 541-553-3331

Warm Springs Public Health is offering Flu shots this week between 10am – 3pm at the Family Resource Center. Also there are drive thru flu shot clinics Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, from 1:30-3:20, plus Thursday 4-6pm at the Agency Longhouse parking lot.

Symptoms for COVID-19 can include: Fever, Cough, Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, Chills, Muscle pain, Headache, Sore throat, loss of taste or smell. If you have symptoms or are concerned you came in contact with Covid-19 – Call the I.H.S. “COVID-19 Nurse Triage Hotline” is 541-553-5512. Outside of I.H.S. regular hours – you can call the Registered Nurse Health Advice Hotline at 1-866-470-2015.

Tribal Members are reminded that the Warm Springs CARES Act Emergency and Disaster Relief General Welfare Program is accepting applications thru October 31st. You can pick up a paper copy of the form at the Tribal Administration Building and the Family Resource Center. There are drop boxes at those locations too. You can also download an application at Warm Springs dash NSN dot GOV Warm Springs dash NSN dot GOV . For questions or to return an application you can email cares@wstribes.org

