WSK8 21st CCLC

The 21st Century Community Learning Center is providing free virtual tutoring for K thru 12 students Monday thru Thursday 3:30-7:30.  You can learn more and sign up by calling 541-475-0388.

Other Upcoming Upportunities include:

10/12  The 21st Century Community Learning Center is offering free virtual Yoga Calm workshops starting October 12th.  Class is Monday 4:40-5:30 for Middle School Students.  Tuesdays 4:30-5:30 for High School Students.  Wednesdays 4:45-5:30 for K thru 2nd grade.  And Thursdays 4:30-5:30 for 3rd thru 5th grades.  Register by calling 541-475-0388.  

10/13  The 21st Century Community Learning Center is providing a free virtual class to 3rd thru 5th graders hosted by Trout Unlimited and the Middle Deschutes Watershed Council – called STREAM Connections in the Deschutes Watershed.  You can Register by calling 541-475-0388.  Class Starts October 13th.

10/14  The 21st Century Community Learning Center and DARE invite 5th grade students to take part in a Virtual DARE program with officer O’Brien on Wednesdays from 4-5 via Google Meet.  You can register by calling 541-475-0388.  Class Starts October 14th.

10/15  Warm Springs K8 Middle School students can participate in 21st Century Community Learning Center Caldera Virtual Arts Classes starting October 15th.  Sessions will be Thursday’s from 4:30 – 5:30 via Google Meet.  Register by calling 541-475-0388

 

 

