KWSO Calendar for Fri., Oct. 30, 2020

Senior Lunch is today for pick up or delivery from 11am – 1pm. On the menu: Roast Beef with mashed potatoes and Cauliflower. If you would like to sign up for meal service – call 541-553-3313 this morning

Warm Springs Tribal Buildings will be closed for any trick or treating this year as a Covid -19 precaution. Families are asked to plan Halloween activities within their own household.

On Halloween, tomorrow afternoon from 1 – 3 there will be a Walk-Through Halloween Village event at the Pi-Ume-Sha grounds behind the Community Center. Join KWSO for trick or treating with social distancing. Families are asked to move through the event as a group, socially distanced from other families. Groups will be let in one at a time and follow a one way path. Face masks are required even under costumes. All Covid-19 protocols will be in place for a fun but safe Halloween Walk-Through.

Please do your part to prevent the spread of Covid-19 by wearing a face covering in public and at work. Maintain 6 feet of social distance from others especially if someone does not have a mask on. Wash your hands often with soap and water or use hand sanitizer. It’s especially important to clean your hands before going in or coming out of a store or any building or even your home. And disinfect frequently touched hard surfaces like door knobs, faucets, counters, bathrooms and light switches.

Oregon artists may now apply to a new Artist Relief Program created by the Oregon Arts Commission in partnership with The Oregon Community Foundation and the James F. and Marion L. Miller Foundation. Awards range from one to five thousand dollars. Applications are due by 5 p.m. on Tuesday, November 10th and awards must be spent by July 31, 2021. Artists from underserved communities, including (but not limited to) rural communities and communities of color, as well as artists with disabilities, are especially encouraged to apply.

The next edition of the Spilyay Tymoo newspaper will be out next Wednesday. The deadline for items to be published is tomorrow. Contact Editor Dave McMechan if you want to submit something. david.mcmechan@wstribes.org

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs are seeking proposals for use of the Tribe’s Schoen-Hagen Property for agriculture and grazing purposes. You can find out more information at the Spilyay Tymoo WEBSITE or contact Libby Chase at 541-553-3486. The deadline for RFP packets is November 12th.

