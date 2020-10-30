KWSO News for Fri., Oct. 30, 2020

Election Day is next Tuesday November 3rd. Ballots must be received by 8 p.m. on Election Day to be counted. The Jefferson County Clerk’s Office will be open 7am to 8pm on Election Day. At this point voters should not mail their ballot but rather place it in an official Ballot Drop Box or take it to your County Clerk’s office. Jefferson County Ballots have been collected from the drop boxes routinely at least every other day. At the end of the day yesterday 54.6% of Jefferson County ballots had been returned. For the Warm Springs precinct 478 ballots have been received which is about 33% of the 1435 registered voters.

The Ballot Drop Box in Warm Springs is across the street from the post office and on Monday there will be a Ballot Box available for Wasco County Voters at the Simnasho Longhouse from 7:30am until 2pm.

This Sunday afternoon – free rides are being offered between 2 and 5pm for anyone in the Warm Springs area who might need a ride to the ballot box. You will need to wear a facemask and have an appointment. Get one by calling 541-610-5006 or 541-280-1933.

You can find ballot count updates and election results at the Jefferson County WEBSITE

—

Today is the last day that Tribal Members can apply to the Warm Springs CARES Act Emergency and Disaster Relief General Welfare Program. Applications are available at the Tribal Administration Building and the Family Resource Center. You can also download an application ONLINE . Return your application by 5pm today – in person or by emailing it to cares@wstribes.org.

—

Yesterday the Warm Springs Tribes’ Reservation-Wide Burn Ban was rescinded. A statement from the Bureau of Indian Affairs Warm Springs Agency said that “Although EXTREME FIRE DANGER currently doesn’t exist, our reservation continues to have dry fuel conditions, gusty winds and persistent drought and potential lack of water for fire suppression. “ Everyone is encouraged to continue to take all precautions to protect people, property and resources from fire. Remember – you do need a burn permit to burn any yard debris – which you can get from the Fire Management Dispatch office and you do need to call Warm Springs PD if you are going to do any burning.

—

Madras High School Athletics is operating in Season 1A of the COVID-19 impacted prep sports seasons right now. Football, Cross Country, Soccer, Cheer and Volleyball are doing training and conditioning work on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Winter and Spring sports are doing the same on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Recently Shawna McConnell stepped in to get the Volleyball program back on track and will serve as assistant coach until a permanent assistant is hired. There are some upcoming competitions for Football and Soccer but they can only be attended by participants and no spectators are allowed. Regardless – go Buffs! You can find this week’s Buff Athletic Briefing HERE