KWSO News Covid-19 Update 10/1/20

There were 4 additional cases of Covid-19 reported in Warm Springs between Tuesday (9/29/20) and Wednesday (9/30/20) this week.

39 Tests were done at the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center Tuesday

There are 19 active cases of Covid-19 in Warm Springs and 19 close contacts are being monitored by Public Health.

A total of 358 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Warm Springs since testing began.

3449 tests have been done.

—

For up to date information about the Covid-19 Pandemic visit:

OREGON HEALTH AUTHORITY

US CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL

WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION