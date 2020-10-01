KWSO News for Thu., Oct. 1, 2020

The Lionshead Fire is at 37% containment and is 204,367 acres as work on the fire is progressing rapidly, with large sections of containment line nearing completion and other areas shifting to patrol and monitor status. Although the threat of active fire on the reservation has passed, the burn zone is still hazardous and tribal members are encouraged to maintain situational awareness in the area. Ash layers camouflage uneven terrain and stump holes, which may still be smoldering below the surface. On roadways in and around the fire zone, fire trucks and heavy equipment may slow traffic. Fire personnel may have to stop traffic or reduce it to one way around activities like chipping work. Fire managers have received suppression repair and mopup standards from the Tribe and Forest Service and will use those to guide their work as the suppression effort draws to a close. These standards outline the type and extent of work to be done before the fire is returned to local control. You can see todays full fire update HERE. Click HERE for today’s fire map.

Yesterday, the Deschutes Land Trust announced secured the Priday Ranch, a new 4,500-acre conservation project near Madras. The area is home to steelhead spawning streams, nesting golden eagles, mule deer, and Rocky Mountain elk. The Priday family worked with the Land Trust to preserve the area. They are working with partners and neighbors to develop a management plan that will guide its long-term stewardship of this private property. One management priority will be working with the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife and the Jefferson County Soil and Water Conservation District to maintain and expand their long-term restoration efforts on Trout Creek. The Priday Ranch is within the lands ceded to the United States by the Confederated Tribes of the Warm Springs Reservation in the 1855 Treaty with the Tribes of Middle Oregon, and the Land Trust will involve the Tribes in developing management strategies as well.

The Warm Springs CARES Act Emergency and Disaster Relief General Welfare Program is designed to provide non-taxable economic relief to enrolled members of the Confederated Tribes of Warm Spring for additional resources to maintain adequate housing, transportation, food, water, medication, medical care, utilities and basic life necessities to help alleviate the financial hardships endured from loss of income and increased costs due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Applications are now available at the Tribal Administration Building and the Family Resource Center where there are also drop boxes to return completed forms. Also can download an application https://warmsprings-nsn.gov/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/Final-Oct-Cares-Act-application.pdf. Applications are being accepted through October 31st. If you have questions or want to send in a completed form – email cares@wstribes.org

Fences for Fido will be in Warm Springs this Saturday to build 10 fences and 20 dog houses for 25 dogs and their families. This one day event needs 30 volunteers to assist with the effort. Fences for Fido improves the quality of life for dogs living outdoors by building fences free of charge for families who keep their dogs on chains, tethers and in small enclosures. Covid-19 precautions will be followed this Saturday. If you are interested in volunteering please email kpeterson@humanesociety.org

Saturday – BNSF and the Peacekeeper Society will be setting up a food distribution starting at 1pm at the Warm Springs Community Center. This will be a drive through event. They will also offer hand sanitizer, face masks and shields. This is a first come, first serve opportunity.

There is an Air Quality Advisory in effect for Smoky Conditions thru 5pm Saturday. Sunny and in the 80s thru the weekend. Areas of haze and smoke.