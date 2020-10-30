KWSO News COVID-19 UPDATE 10/30/20

There were no new cases of Covid-19 yesterday as reported in today’s (10/30/20) Community Covid-19 Update for Warm Springs. 28 tests were done at the Health & Wellness Center on Thursday (10/29/20). There are 6 Active Cases of Covid-19 on the reservation with 6 Close Contacts being monitored by Warm Springs Public Health.
There have been a total of 3997 tests done at the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center since testing began with 385 positive cases having been diagnosed.
—
CDC Recommended Halloween Tips
If you participate in socially distanced local Halloween happenings you need to
Wear a mask
- Make your cloth mask part of your costume.
- A costume mask is not a substitute for a cloth mask.
- Do NOT wear a costume mask over a cloth mask. It can make breathing more difficult.
Stay at least 6 feet away from others who do not live with you
Wash your hands
- Bring hand sanitizer with you and use it after touching objects or other people.
- Use hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.
- Parents: supervise young children using hand sanitizer.
- Wash hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds when you get home and before you eat any treats.
Halloween Activities you can enjoy at home:
- Decorate and carve pumpkins
- Decorate your home for Halloween
- Bake or make Halloween Treats to enjoy
- Have fun with a Halloween themed meal
- Have a Halloween-themed scavenger hunt in your yard
- Hide Halloween treats in and around your house and hold a Halloween treat hunt with household members.
- Have a Halloween movie night with your household members.
—
For up to date information about the Covid-19 Pandemic visit:
