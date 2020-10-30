Local News

KWSO News COVID-19 UPDATE 10/30/20

There were no new cases of Covid-19 yesterday as reported in today’s (10/30/20) Community Covid-19 Update for Warm Springs.  28 tests were done at the Health & Wellness Center on Thursday (10/29/20).  There are 6 Active Cases of Covid-19 on the reservation with 6 Close Contacts being monitored by Warm Springs Public Health.

There have been a total of 3997 tests done at the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center since testing began with 385 positive cases having been diagnosed.

CDC Recommended Halloween Tips

If you participate in socially distanced local Halloween happenings you need to

Wear a mask

  • Make your cloth mask part of your costume.
  • A costume mask is not a substitute for a cloth mask.
  • Do NOT wear a costume mask over a cloth mask. It can make breathing more difficult.

Stay at least 6 feet away from others who do not live with you

Wash your hands

  • Bring hand sanitizer with you and use it after touching objects or other people.
  • Use hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.
  • Parents: supervise young children using hand sanitizer.
  • Wash hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds when you get home and before you eat any treats.

Halloween Activities you can enjoy at home:

  • Decorate and carve pumpkins
  • Decorate your home for Halloween
  • Bake or make Halloween Treats to enjoy
  • Have fun with a Halloween themed meal
  • Have a Halloween-themed scavenger hunt in your yard
  • Hide Halloween treats in and around your house and hold a Halloween treat hunt with household members.
  • Have a Halloween movie night with your household members.

For up to date information about the Covid-19 Pandemic visit:

OREGON HEALTH AUTHORITY

US CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL

WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION

