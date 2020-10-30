KWSO News COVID-19 UPDATE 10/30/20

There were no new cases of Covid-19 yesterday as reported in today’s (10/30/20) Community Covid-19 Update for Warm Springs. 28 tests were done at the Health & Wellness Center on Thursday (10/29/20). There are 6 Active Cases of Covid-19 on the reservation with 6 Close Contacts being monitored by Warm Springs Public Health.

There have been a total of 3997 tests done at the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center since testing began with 385 positive cases having been diagnosed.

—

CDC Recommended Halloween Tips

If you participate in socially distanced local Halloween happenings you need to

Wear a mask

Make your cloth mask part of your costume.

A costume mask is not a substitute for a cloth mask.

Do NOT wear a costume mask over a cloth mask. It can make breathing more difficult.

Stay at least 6 feet away from others who do not live with you

Wash your hands

Bring hand sanitizer with you and use it after touching objects or other people.

Use hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.

Parents: supervise young children using hand sanitizer.

Wash hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds when you get home and before you eat any treats.

Halloween Activities you can enjoy at home:

Decorate and carve pumpkins

Decorate your home for Halloween

Bake or make Halloween Treats to enjoy

Have fun with a Halloween themed meal

Have a Halloween-themed scavenger hunt in your yard

Hide Halloween treats in and around your house and hold a Halloween treat hunt with household members.

Have a Halloween movie night with your household members.

—

