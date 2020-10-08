KWSO News Covid-19 UPDATE 10/8/20

8 news cases of Covid-19 were reported in todays (10/8/20) Warm Springs Community Covid-19 update.

There are 19 Active Cases of Covid-19 in Warm Springs being followed by Public Health along with 38 close contacts.

On Wednesday (10/9/20) 25 rapid tests were done at the Warm Springs Health and Wellness Center. 1 of those tests returned positive. 2 tests were sent to the State Lab and 7 previous tests returned positive results as reported by the State Lab.

There have been 365 Positive Cases of Covid-19 in Warm Springs since testing began

A total of 3658 tests have been

41 people have been hospitalized with Covid-19. 40 have been discharged

9 Warm Springs people have died from Covid-19

This week there have been 10 positive test results. 6 of those cases are family relatives.

