Community Calendar for Friday, Oct. 9, 2020

Today is a teacher in-service day for the Jefferson County 509J school district so there is no school today. Families are reminded that there is also no meal service today.

Senior Lunch is today for pick up or delivery from 11am – 1pm. On the menu:Stuffed pork tenderloin with mashed potatoes and vegetables. If you would like to sign up for meal service – call 541-553-3313 this morning.

Warm Springs K8 Middle School students can participate in 21st Century Community Learning Center classes starting next week. One option is Caldera Virtual Arts Classes starting October 15th. Sessions will be Thursday’s from 4:30 – 5:30 via Google Meet. Register by calling 541-475-0388. Visit KWSO’s website to find out about more classes in the News and Information TAB.

Tribal Council is in session today. On the Agenda: BIA Update, Office of Special Trustee Update, IHA Update, Covid-19 Update, Legislative Update, and Tribal Attorney Update.

Tribal Council is advertising for the following vacancies. 1 non-member position on the Credit Board of Directors. 1 non-member position on the Telecom Board. 1 non-member position on the Composite Products Board. There are 2 positions open on the TERO Commission and 2 positions for the Housing Authority Commission. Water Board has one position open. Submit a letter of interest and a resume to the Secretary Treasurer/CEO office if you are interested. The deadline is October 19th.

Warm Springs Public Health is offering Flu shots this week between 10am – 3pm at the Family Resource Center. There is a Flu Shot Clinic Monday from 10am – 2pm in Simnasho at the Three Warriors Market.

Please do your part to prevent the spread of Covid-19 by wearing a face covering in public and at work. Maintain 6 feet of social distance from others especially if someone does not have a mask on. Wash your hands often with soap and water or use hand sanitizer. It’s especially important to clean your hands before going in or coming out of a store or any building or even your home. And disinfect frequently touched hard surfaces like door knobs, faucets, counters, bathrooms and light switches.

Warm Springs Early Childhood Education is hiring high school students in a part time capacity. There are a few positions they need to fill. Contact Cassandra Moses at Warm Springs ECE is you have questions about how to apply. Call 541-553-3241.

The Warm Springs Extension Service has “Grow Where You Are” Garden Kits available for Warm Springs Community Members. You get everything you need to start your own raised box or container garden. You can start a cool season garden now or get a head start for next spring. This makes a great hands-on activity for your students at home too. To reserve your kit – contact John Brunoe at 541-237-7370.

The Warm Springs Community Action Team is seeking candidates for a Food Cart Management Trainer and Food Cart Trainees. These are limited duration positions. The Management position has the potential to become full time. The Trainee positions will provide on the job training that will build experience with a goal of learning everything you need to know to start your own food cart business. Contact Starla Green at 541-553-3148 or email her at starla@wscat.org. The deadline to apply is Wednesday October 14th.

The BendFilm Festival is underway with Virtual and Drive-in viewings of 115 films. The 17th annual BendFilm Festival will be presented in a reimagined format to engage at-home and in-person audiences with a longer viewing window and more chances to celebrate the power of independent film. You can see the film schedule and purchase tickets online at BEND FILM 2020 dot Event Live dot ORG

For news and useful information with a local lens – KWSO is public media, serving listeners and those connecting online.