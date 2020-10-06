KWSO News Covid-19 Update for 10/6/20

There were 2 additional cases of Covid-19 reported in Warm Springs between Friday (10/2/20) and Monday (10/5/20).
80 Tests were done at the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center on Monday.
Today’s Warm Springs Covid-19 update reports 18 active cases of Covid-19 and 31 close contacts being monitored by Public Health.
- A total of 3616 tests have been done since testing began
- There have been 365 Positive Cases.
- 40 people have been hospitalized with 40 discharged
- 9 Warm Springs people have died from Covid-19
—
Please don’t let your defenses down. No one likes to wear a mask or face covering but it one of the things you can do to protect yourself and others from the spread of Covid-19. Nobody knows when they might come in contact with the virus. People can have Covid-19 before they have any symptoms and are contagious.
Take the pandemic seriously. Assume Covid-19 is everywhere and take steps to avoid coming in contact with it by following these precautions:
- wash your hands frequently
- cover your sneeze or cough with a tissue
- avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth
- clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces
- wear a face mask or covering anytime you are in public
- practice social distancing by staying at least six feet away from others
- do not gather in groups with anyone not from your household
- if you feel sick – stay in a room separate from others in your home
—
For up to date information about the Covid-19 Pandemic visit:
