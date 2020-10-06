Local News

KWSO News Covid-19 Update for 10/6/20

Posted on by Sue Matters
06
Oct

There were 2 additional cases of Covid-19 reported in Warm Springs between Friday (10/2/20) and Monday (10/5/20).

80 Tests were done at the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center on Monday.

Today’s Warm Springs Covid-19 update reports 18 active cases of Covid-19 and 31 close contacts being monitored by Public Health.

  • A total of 3616 tests have been done since testing began
  • There have been 365 Positive Cases.
  • 40 people have been hospitalized with 40 discharged
  • 9 Warm Springs people have died from Covid-19

Please don’t let your defenses down.  No one likes to wear a mask or face covering but it one of the things you can do to protect yourself and others from the spread of Covid-19.  Nobody knows when they might come in contact with the virus.  People can have Covid-19 before they have any symptoms and are contagious.

Take the pandemic seriously.  Assume Covid-19 is everywhere and take steps to avoid coming in contact with it by following these precautions:

  •  wash your hands frequently
  • cover your sneeze or cough with a tissue
  • avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth
  • clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces
  • wear a face mask or covering anytime you are in public
  • practice social distancing by staying at least six feet away from others
  • do not gather in groups with anyone not from your household
  • if you feel sick – stay in a room separate from others in your home

 

For up to date information about the Covid-19 Pandemic visit:

OREGON HEALTH AUTHORITY

US CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL

WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION

