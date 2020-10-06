KWSO News Covid-19 Update for 10/6/20

There were 2 additional cases of Covid-19 reported in Warm Springs between Friday (10/2/20) and Monday (10/5/20).

80 Tests were done at the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center on Monday.

Today’s Warm Springs Covid-19 update reports 18 active cases of Covid-19 and 31 close contacts being monitored by Public Health.

A total of 3616 tests have been done since testing began

There have been 365 Positive Cases.

40 people have been hospitalized with 40 discharged

9 Warm Springs people have died from Covid-19

Please don’t let your defenses down. No one likes to wear a mask or face covering but it one of the things you can do to protect yourself and others from the spread of Covid-19. Nobody knows when they might come in contact with the virus. People can have Covid-19 before they have any symptoms and are contagious.

Take the pandemic seriously. Assume Covid-19 is everywhere and take steps to avoid coming in contact with it by following these precautions:

wash your hands frequently

cover your sneeze or cough with a tissue

avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth

clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces

wear a face mask or covering anytime you are in public

practice social distancing by staying at least six feet away from others

do not gather in groups with anyone not from your household

if you feel sick – stay in a room separate from others in your home

