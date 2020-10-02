KWSO News for Fri., Oct. 2, 2020

There is 37% containment on the 204,367 acres Lionshead Fire that was started by lightning on August 16th. Active suppression work is continuing on the southwest corner of the fire and around the finger to the north, while patrolling, chipping and backhauling – the gathering up of miles of hose and other tools used to combat the fire – is taking place along large sections of the fire perimeter. In other work, the roads group cleared a mile or more of the Hwy. 46 corridor Thursday and will continue work today.

Aviation continued to coordinate non-fire flights for fire-related purposes, including a survey of Rocky Mountain goats on Mt. Hood. The Civil Air Patrol finished grid mapping for the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

Tribal employees have been installing fish barrels to prevent pumps drawing water from Jefferson Creek for fire suppression activities from also pulling in fish, particularly Bull trout, which are classified as a threatened species under the Endangered Species Act.

Most of Thursday’s smoke haze was from the California fires, although there was active burning deep within the perimeter of the northeast corner again. Temperatures will drop slightly today, into the mid 70s to low 80s, with light winds continuing.

You can read today’s full update HERE & HERE is today’s fire map.

The Warm Springs Community Action Team will receive a $345,558 federal grant for it’s small business acceleration project. In an announcement from Senators Ron Wyden and jeff Merkley this week it said the “funding will help the Warm Springs Community Action Team create new jobs rebuilding the local economy and supporting workers’ families” The grant fro the US Department of Health and Human Services will be used for infrastructure and training of Entrepreners ontra penures with the goal of increasing retail business in Warm Springs. The Community Action Team is an independent 501©(3) community development organization.

It is flu shot season again. This year it is important to protect yourself and the community from flu activity. There is still a lot to be learned about COVID-19 and the flu. The symptoms for both are similar and easily confused. Warm Springs Community Health will continue their Drive-Up Flu shot clinics every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 1:30-3:30pm in the Agency Longhouse parking lot. They are also offering a free flu shot clinic Outside Family Resource Center today and all next week from 10am-3pm. There is also a CARES Act Application drop box there. And an extra Drive-Up Flu shot clinic is being added Thursdays in October from 4-6pm in the Agency Longhouse parking lot. Additional clinics will be scheduled for Simnasho and Seekseequa.

A 2020 Fall Season Tribal Fishery for Columbia River Zone 6 has been announced for Gillnet fishing next Monday morning thru Wednesday. The Zone 6 Platform and Hook and Line fishery regulations remain unchanged. For more information you can call the fishing hotline at 541-553-2000.