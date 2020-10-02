Event Flyers

Flu Shot Clinics

Posted on by Sue Matters
02
Oct

It is flu shot season again. This year it is important to protect yourself and the community from flu activity. There is still a lot to be learned about COVID-19 and the flu. The symptoms for both are similar and easily confused.

Warm Springs Community Health will continue their Drive-Up Flu shot clinics every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 1:30-3:30pm in the Agency Longhouse parking lot.   An extra Drive-Up Flu shot clinic is being added Thursdays in October from 4-6pm in the Agency Longhouse parking lot.

They are also offering a free flu shot clinic Outside Family Resource Center today and all next week from 10am-3pm.  There is also a CARES Act Application drop box there.

Additional clinics will be scheduled for Simnasho and Seekseequa.

Sue Matters