It is flu shot season again. This year it is important to protect yourself and the community from flu activity. There is still a lot to be learned about COVID-19 and the flu. The symptoms for both are similar and easily confused.

Warm Springs Community Health will continue their Drive-Up Flu shot clinics every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 1:30-3:30pm in the Agency Longhouse parking lot. An extra Drive-Up Flu shot clinic is being added Thursdays in October from 4-6pm in the Agency Longhouse parking lot.

They are also offering a free flu shot clinic Outside Family Resource Center today and all next week from 10am-3pm. There is also a CARES Act Application drop box there.

Additional clinics will be scheduled for Simnasho and Seekseequa.