KWSO News for Tue., Oct. 13, 2020

Yesterday morning a Boil Water Notice was issued for the Agency Water System due to a possible turbidity event. The Dry Creek water treatment plant might have experienced a turbidity event that exceeded allowable numbers so plant operators began the process of determining if the water system was impacted. As a precaution, a boil water notice was issued. By 2:30 yesterday afternoon the notice was lifted as it was confirmed that the turbidity event did not affect the water system.

Warm Springs Early Childhood Education closed yesterday when the boil water notice was issued for the Agency Water System. They will be open again today with the lifting of that notice. Currently ECE is operating as a licensed Emergency Childcare facility under Oregon rules for essential employees only.

The On Fish & Wildlife Reservation Committee is seeking Voluntary Deer Meat Cutters for Today and tomorrow at the Agency Longhouse from 830am-8pm each day. Due to COVID-19 Restriction Guidelines we are only asking for Adults only no children allowed.

The Heart of Oregon Corps begins their fall programs this month. Americorps is a 3 month program for young adults 17-24 with a focus on conservation skills through natural resources projects. YouthBuild is a 12 month, full time program for ages 16-24, that allows completion of a high school education while learning construction skills. Stewardship is a part or full time minimum wage position offering an opportunity for a first job. There is still time to apply. You can do that online and learn more at the Heart of Oregon WEBSITE

Northwest farmers produce 90 percent of the nation’s frozen red raspberry crop — largely in Washington state’s Whatcom County. Those growers, along with Northwest cranberry growers, might have gotten an unasked-for boost from a viral TikTok video. You’ve might have seen it — there have been 35 million views so far. An Idaho skateboarder, Fleetwood Mac and a giant bottle of cran-raspberry juice. Raspberry grower, Rolf Haugen of Lynden, Washington, says he and his fellow Northwest growers could use the boost. “I’m just amazed that he would be able to ride his skateboard, have his phone out there, singing to the music and be listening to his music, and then just drinking the greatest cranberry juice that they make — the one with raspberries in it.” Last year about 65 million pounds of Northwest red raspberries were harvested. About 20 percent is turned into juice each year. You can view the video and learn more about this story in this ARTICLE FROM NPR

Cooler and wetter weather is damping down active fire activity within the Lionshead Fire Perimeter. Expected seasonal weather over the weekend has significantly aided fire suppression efforts. Increased moisture in the area led to no additional fire growth due to wet fuels. With the wet weather, fire crews are monitoring fire behavior to ensure existing control lines pose no risk of expanding. Additional crews are continually working to remove hazard trees near roads and are repairing control lines to help the forest recover. Crews and equipment are being reassigned to other fires where additional resources are being requested. The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs continues to utilize crews and equipment from the area, and will continue to do so after the Northwest Incident Management Team 13 demobilizes. Cold and wet weather will continue through Tuesday evening, with the west side of the fire expecting rain totals of over an inch. The east side of the fire is expecting a half inch of moisture across the fire area. Winds will be gusty, which may blow down trees and cause rock fall in the area. Fire managers continue to stress the need for safety and heightened awareness of these hazards near fire closure areas.

