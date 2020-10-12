Community Calendar for Oct. 13, 2020

Tribal Council is in session today. On the Agenda: Updates from: Education, Human Services, Natural Resources, Public Safety, Public Utilities and Tribal Court.

Warm Springs Public Health is offering drive thru flu shot clinics Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, from 1-3:30, plus Thursday 4-6pm at the Agency Longhouse parking lot.

Today is the last day to register to vote in the November 3rd Election. You can find a link to register to VOTE in Oregon at KWSO dot ORG. There will be a registration table set up across from the post office on campus today from 4-5pm for anyone wanting to fill out a paper registration form.

Women’s Talking Circle is this evening from 7-8pm. This is a virtual group that meets weekly with host Jaylyn Suppah. You can learn more by following the Papalaxsimisha Facebook Page.

The “Step in the Right Direction Challenge” continues this week. Remember to email Jennifer Robbins the number of your daily steps each week. This week’s bonus challenge is to do 25 squats per day or knew raises as a modification. Let Jennifer know how that made you feel and you will earn 5000 bonus steps!

The On Fish & Wildlife Reservation Committee is seeking Voluntary Deer Meat Cutters for Today, Monday, October 12, 2020 and also October 13th & 14th, 2020 at the Agency Longhouse from 830am-8pm each day. Due to COVID-19 Restriction Guidelines we are only asking for Adults only no children allowed. Please do not come intoxicated or under the influence of any Alcohol or Drugs. Thank You!

The Warm Springs Community Action Team is seeking candidates for a Food Cart Management Trainer and Food Cart Trainees. These are limited duration positions. The Management position has the potential to become full time. The Trainee positions will provide on the job training that will build experience with a goal of learning everything you need to know to start your own food cart business. Contact Starla Green at 541-553-3148 or email her at starla@wscat.org. The deadline to apply is tomorrow October 14th.

This Thursday is an opportunity to participate in the World’s Largest Earthquake Drill. Join KWSO to think about how you should be prepared for an earthquake – so when one happens – you are ready. Earthquakes can happen anytime – anywhere: at home or at work. If an earthquake occurs – you need to DROP to the ground, Take COVER under a sturdy table or desk and HOLD ON until the shaking stops. Learn more online at Shake Out dot ORG slash OREGON.

The BendFilm Festival is underway with Virtual and Drive-in viewings of 115 films. The 17th annual BendFilm Festival will be presented in a reimagined format to engage at-home and in-person audiences with a longer viewing window and more chances to celebrate the power of independent film. You can see the film schedule and purchase tickets online at BEND FILM 2020 dot Event Live dot ORG

Things you can do to prevent the spread of COVID-19 are to:

wash your hands frequently

cover your sneeze or cough with a tissue

avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth

clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces

wear a face mask or covering anytime you are in public

practice social distancing by staying at least six feet away from others

do not gather in groups with anyone not from your household

if you feel sick – stay in a room separate from others in your home

