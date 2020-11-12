Community Calendar for Nov.13, 2020

There is no school todays for the Jefferson County 509J district. Families are reminded to make sure you have scheduled a teacher virtual or phone conference before next Thursday. Schools in our district are planning on returning to in-school learning on Monday November 30th.

Senior Lunch is today for pick-up and delivery from the Senior Wellness Center. On the Menu is: Pork Roast with Gravy, mash taters, veggies and fruit.

KWSO’s “Community Talk” Show is today at noon. Join Dr. Shilo Tippitt with guest Dr. Ernestine Jennings to discuss the upcoming holidays, managing stress, eating right and getting exercise. There will also be a conversation about Traditional Perspectives on Health during the Holidays. Tune in for “Community Talk” at noon right here on KWSO!

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs proposed General Fund Tribal Budget for 2021 was posted on October 1st and an informational mailing has been sent out to the membership. The proposed budget has a projected decrease from the 2020 budget. The budget is posted at the Tribal Administration Building, Warm Springs market, the post office and Three Warriors Market. Tribal Members can submit comments in writing to the Tribal Council by November 20th.

There is a Warm Springs CARES Act fund to help small business. The deadline for both informal small businesses and formal registered businesses that are Tribal Member owned is November 20th. You can contact Dustin Seyler at the Warm Springs Community Action Team for an application or find links on today’s Community Calendar on KWSO dot ORG.

INFO & APPLICATION FOR FORMAL SMALL BUSINESSES

INFO & APPLICATION FOR INFORMAL SMALL BUSINESSES

There is an opportunity to participate in a pro-mask photoshoot for Rural Oregonians for a State of Oregon campaign promoting COVID19 safety. They are especially interested in featuring Native and Indigenous indivduals. Pay is $1000/day if hired. You must be pro-mask and live in Oregon to apply. If interested, you can view the full project details and apply at the included today’s Community Calendar on KWSO dot org. https://weeblemountain.com/opencastingcalls/covid-psa

Please do your part to prevent the spread of Covid-19 by wearing a face covering in public and at work. Maintain 6 feet of social distance from others especially if someone does not have a mask on. Wash your hands often with soap and water or use hand sanitizer. It’s especially important to clean your hands before going in or coming out of a store or any building or even your home. And disinfect frequently touched hard surfaces like door knobs, faucets, counters, bathrooms and light switches.

