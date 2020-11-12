KWSO News for Thu., Nov. 12, 2020

Warm Springs Fire Management is doing planned prescribed burning today around the B-200, 160 and 180 roads. The community can expect to see smoke from this burning so Fire Management wanted to make sure the community knew this is planned burning.

Yesterday was the opening of the National Native American Veterans Memorial. Due to the pandemic – the opening was held virtually. You can view the virtual ceremony here: https://americanindian.si.edu/visit/washington/nnavm. The National Native American Veterans Memorial is located outside the Smithsonian National Museum of the American Indian on the mall in Washington DC.

Yesterday Cascades East Transit Launched a New Veteran’s Healthcare Transportation Service Throughout Central Oregon. The program serves Crook, Jefferson, and Deschutes counties, as well as the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs, to help veterans in Central Oregon reach healthcare-related destinations. This service will fill an important gap in transportation services for veterans, especially those living in rural areas of the region, by providing access to doctor’s appointments, VA clinics, pharmacies, and other important medical and healthcare services and facilities. CET is working collaboratively with Veteran Service Offices in Deschutes, Crook, and Jefferson counties, as well as the American Legion in Warm Springs, to coordinate outreach efforts with veteran clients. Veterans who are interested in utilizing this transportation service should contact CET’s Call Center (541-385-8680) in advance of requested rides Monday through Friday from 7am – 4pm

President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris announced Tuesday that they have chosen former assistant secretary for Indian Affairs and Chickasaw citizen Kevin Washburn to take charge of the team reviewing the U.S. Department of the Interior for the incoming administration.

A wind driven storm is headed to our region in the next couple days. Anyone traveling over mountain passes should be prepared for winter driving conditions including reduced visibility from blowing and drifting snow. Strong gusty winds will accompany this weather front. There is a winter storm warning in effect this evening thru tomorrow night for heavy snow above 3500 feet.