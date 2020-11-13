Community Calendar for Nov. 14, 2020

Things you can do to prevent the spread of COVID-19 are to:

• wash your hands frequently

• cover your sneeze or cough with a tissue

• avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth

• clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces

• wear a face mask or covering anytime you are in public

• practice social distancing by staying at least six feet away from others

• do not gather in groups with anyone not from your household

• if you feel sick – stay in a room separate from others in your home

The Crook County Health Department is hosting a free drive thru flu shot clinic today from 10am – 3pm at the Crook County Fairgrounds in Prineville. Mosaic Medical will also offer free COVID-19 rapid tests to 40 people.

There is an opportunity to participate in a pro-mask photoshoot for Rural Oregonians for a State of Oregon campaign promoting COVID19 safety. They are especially interested in featuring Native and Indigenous indivduals. Pay is $1000/day if hired. You must be pro-mask and live in Oregon to apply. If interested, you can view the full project details and apply at the included today’s Community Calendar on KWSO dot org. https://weeblemountain.com/opencastingcalls/covid-psa

If you commercially raise animals for food, fur, fiber, or feathers, you may be eligible for USDA’s Coronavirus Food Assistance Program 2. You can check to see if you raise eligible livestock online at farmers dot gov slash cfap. USDA’s Farm Service Agency will accept applications through December 11th.

It’s hunting season on and off the Warm Springs Reservation. Please remember your tags and ID when you are hunting. Be aware of area closures to hunting due to wildfire. If you need assistance with getting your online Tribal Tag email wildlife.tags@ctwsbnr.org or call 541-553-2001 during business hours. You can read more about hunting season on the Spilyay Tymoo’s WEBSITE at WS News dot ORG.

The Jefferson County School District 509-J Board of Directors is accepting applications from interested community members who would like to fill one budget committee positions. The board will review applicants and make an appointment at the January Board Meeting. You can download an application ONLINE

Warm Springs Tribal Council is advertising for board and commission positions. There are 2 positions for the Credit Board of Directors + 3 members are being sought for the Cannabis Regulatory Commission + 1 position is open for the Tribal Employment Rights Office Commission + they need to fill 2 positions on the Warm Springs Local Housing Authority Board of Commissioners and 2 positions on the Waterboard. If interested, you must submit a letter of interest and a resume to the Secretary-Treasurer’s office. A Criminal and Credit Background Check will need to be completed. The deadline is November 30th.

