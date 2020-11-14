Community Calendar for Nov. 15, 2020

The Spilyay Tymoo was first published in 1976 by the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs. It publishes bi-weekly with a focus on local news and information. The Spilyay Tymoo is mailed, free of charge, to Warm Springs Tribal Members. It’s also available online at at W S News Dot ORG (https://wsnews.org/)

There are three USDA Assistance Programs currently available. The Livestock Forage Disaster Program, Emergency Assistance for Livestock, Honeybees and Farm Raised Fish Program, and the Coronavirus Food Producer Assistance Program. You can learn more by contacting Shawn Big Knife at 541-553-2009 or Lars Santana at 541-699-3194.

The 509J is holding a Virtual Community Engagement meeting on Tuesday December 1st at 6pm to discuss the evaluation of current programs and plans for future educational programs. This is the school district’s annual opportunity for parents and families to offer comments and make recommendations relative to District programs, District outcomes, and offer feedback for all programs. The meeting will be available for viewing via Zoom, details to access this meeting will be available by 1pm on November 30 at the 509J website: http://jcsd.k12.or.us/.

Central Oregon Community College is commemorating Native American Heritage Month with free virtual events. This Wednesday, November 18th there will be a fry bread cooking demonstration with Joie Simtustus-Chavez. Her recipe was handed down from her grandmother and mother. Learn more ONLINE

Please do your part to prevent the spread of Covid-19 by wearing a face covering in public and at work. Maintain 6 feet of social distance from others especially if someone does not have a mask on. Wash your hands often with soap and water or use hand sanitizer. It’s especially important to clean your hands before going in or coming out of a store or any building or even your home. And disinfect frequently touched hard surfaces like door knobs, faucets, counters, bathrooms and light switches.

Jefferson County 509J schools will start “in person” instruction on Monday November 30th. There will be precautions in place to protect from the spread of COVID-19 including the wearing of facemasks by students and staff, a strict disinfecting schedule and 3 feet of social distancing on buses. The K8 School Day will be 9:25am – 3:25pm. There is no school this Friday or next Friday (Nov. 13 & 20) to allow for planning.

Warm Springs Tribal Council is advertising for board and commission positions. There are 2 positions for the Credit Board of Directors + 3 members are being sought for the Cannabis Regulatory Commission + 1 position is open for the Tribal Employment Rights Office Commission + they need to fill 2 positions on the Warm Springs Local Housing Authority Board of Commissioners and 2 positions on the Waterboard. If interested, you must submit a letter of interest and a resume to the Secretary-Treasurer’s office. A Criminal and Credit Background Check will need to be completed. The deadline is November 30th.

