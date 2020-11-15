Community Calendar for Nov.16, 2020

Warm Springs Tribal Council is meeting today. They will hear branch updates from: Natural Resources; Education; Human Services; Public Safety; and Public Utilities. There will also be a COVID update and updates from High Lookee Lodge and the Museum at Warm Springs.

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs proposed General Fund Tribal Budget for 2021 was posted on October 1st and an informational mailing has been sent out to the membership. The proposed budget has a projected decrease from the 2020 budget. The budget is posted at the Tribal Administration Building, Warm Springs market, the post office and Three Warriors Market. Tribal Members can submit comments in writing to the Tribal Council by November 20th.

Senior Lunch is today for pick-up and delivery from the Senior Wellness Center. On the Menu is: Sausage Lentil Soup with dinner rolls and fruit.

It’s Native Pride Month at the Warm Springs K thru 8 Academy with a Virtual Rock Your Mocs celebration this week and a Virtual Assembly with Supaman this Friday. This Thursday is the deadline to submit a question to ask Supaman. Tomorrow, Wednesday & Thursday afternoon are Virtual Parent Teacher Conferences this week.

Jefferson County 509J schools will start “in person” instruction on Monday November 30th. There will be precautions in place to protect from the spread of COVID-19 including the wearing of facemasks by students and staff, a strict disinfecting schedule and 3 feet of social distancing on buses. The K8 School Day will be 9:25am – 3:25pm. There is no school this Friday or next Friday (Nov. 13 & 20) to allow for planning.

21st Century Community Learning Center virtual classes have begun. They are also offering tutoring for all grade levels. You can learn more about what is being offered by calling 541-475-0388 or by visiting the 21st Century Program Site .

The Warm Springs Holistic Health Center, located on campus next to the courthouse, is offering limited physical therapy and acupuncture services. They are open 8am to 5pm Monday thru Friday. Appointments required. You can call 541-777-2663 to learn more.

Men’s Talking Circle is this evening from 7-8pm. This is a virtual group that meets weekly with host Antonio Gentry. You can learn more by following the Papalaxsimisha Facebook Page.

Symptoms for COVID-19 can include: Fever, Cough, Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, Chills, Muscle pain, Headache, Sore throat, loss of taste or smell. If you have symptoms or are concerned you came in contact with Covid-19 – call the Registered Nurse Health Advice Hotline at 1-866-470-2015.

