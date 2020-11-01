Community Calendar for Nov.2, 2020

Warm Springs Tribal Council is in session today. On their morning agenda is: An update on the Tribal Freezer, Updates from the BIA and the Office of Special Trustee. Updates from Indian Health Service and the Covid-109 Team. This afternoon they will have their legislative update call and the Tribal Attorney Update.

• Jefferson County 509J Food Service offers meals weekdays to youth 18 years and younger. The free breakfast and lunch is being provided grab and go style. Check out the district WEBSITE at – JCSD dot K12 dot OR dot US – for times and locations.

• It’s Native Pride Month at the Warm Springs K thru 8 Academy and today is “Being Indian Is” read along and read aloud day. November 9th is a Virtual Powwow and Cultural Show and Tell. November 16th is a Virtual Rock Your Mocs celebration and November 20th is a Virtual Assembly with Supaman. Just a reminder that the 1st quarter ends this Thursday and Friday is grading day and there is no school.

• 21st Century Community Learning Center virtual classes have begun. They are also offering tutoring for all grade levels. You can learn more about what is being offered by calling 541-475-0388 or by visiting the 21st Century Program Site .

Oregon vote by mail ballots must be received in an official dropbox or at county election offices by 8pm tomorrow – election day. Local Dropbox locations include: the Jefferson County Clerk’s Office on D street in Madras and in Warm Springs across the street from the post office. For Wasco County voters there will be an official drop box at the Simnasho Longhouse today from 7am to 2:30pm. Tune into KWSO tomorrow night from 7-9pm for election results.

A TEEN HANGOUT is being offered by the Jefferson County Library on Monday’s and Thursdays from 4-5:30 through December 6th at the Library’s Rodriguez Annex. Learn more at the Library’s website www.jcld dot org.

Men’s Talking Circle is this evening from 7-8pm. This is a virtual group that meets weekly with host Antonio Gentry. You can learn more by following the Papalaxsimisha Facebook Page.

Madras FFA is doing a 2020 Turkey Raffle Fundraiser. Tickets can be purchased ONLINE. Half of all ticket sales in October will be donated to the local food bank. Turkey raffle updates can be found on the Madras FFA Facebook Page.

At the Central Oregon Community College, winter term will continue with fall term operational, health and safety plans. The college’s facilities will remain closed to the public, and access will be limited to specific college and community health-related programs.

Symptoms for COVID-19 can include: Fever, Cough, Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, Chills, Muscle pain, Headache, Sore throat, loss of taste or smell. If you have symptoms or are concerned you came in contact with Covid-19 – call the Registered Nurse Health Advice Hotline at 1-866-470-2015.

Warm Springs Tribal Council is advertising for one member for the Warm Springs Financial Strategies LLC that oversees membership approved capital improvements and economic development. If interested, you must submit a letter of interest and a resume to the Secretary-Treasurer’s office. Hand deliver or email your documents by Monday November 9th 5pm.

Tribal Council is also advertising for: 2 positions for the Credit Board of Directors. 3 members are being sought for the Cannabis Regulatory Commission. 1 position is open for the Tribal Employment Rights Office Commission. They need to fill 2 positions on the Warm Springs Local Housing Authority Board of Commissioners and 2 positions on the Waterboard. A Criminal and Credit Background Check will need to be completed. The deadline for these openings is November 30th.

KWSO is public media owned and operated by the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs. Our programming and online content seeks to inform, educate and have positive impact.