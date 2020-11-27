Community Calendar for Saturday Nov. 28, 2020

Warm Springs Tribal Council is advertising for board and commission positions. There are 2 positions for the Credit Board of Directors. 3 members are being sought for the Cannabis Regulatory Commission. 1 position is open for the Tribal Employment Rights Office Commission. They need to fill 2 positions on the Warm Springs Local Housing Authority Board of Commissioners and 2 positions on the Waterboard. If interested, you must submit a letter of interest and a resume to the Secretary-Treasurer’s office. A Criminal and Credit Background Check will need to be completed. The deadline is this Monday.

Due to statewide rules to reduce the spread of COVID-19, Warm Springs OSU Extension will offer contactless Canner lid testing on Wednesdays from 1-4pm by appointment only. You can call 541-553-3238 and leave a message for the Nutrition department for scheduling.

Symptoms for COVID-19 can include: Fever, Cough, Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, Chills, Muscle pain, Headache, Sore throat, loss of taste or smell. If you have symptoms or are concerned you came in contact with Covid-19 – Call the I.H.S. “COVID-19 Nurse Triage Hotline” is 541-553-5512. Outside of I.H.S. regular hours – you can call the Registered Nurse Health Advice Hotline at 1-866-470-2015.

Warm Springs Community Wellness will be doing another fitness challenge in December called “50 Miles to the new year” The Challenge will run December 1st thru the 31st. Participants will track their miles and turn them in weekly. There will be Bonus challenges for extra points. Prizes and incentives will be offered. To learn more and sign up Email Jennifer.Robbins@wstribes.org

The Health & Wellness Center reminds everyone that flu vaccine is now available and the sooner you get your flu shot – the sooner you will be protecting yourself and those around you from getting seasonal flu. Contact your medical provider or talk with the I.H.S. Pharmacy or Warm Springs Community Health to set up an appointment.

KWSO is public media owned and operated by the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs. Our programming and online content seeks to inform, educate and have positive impact.