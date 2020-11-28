Community Calendar for Sunday Nov. 29, 2020

Please do your part to prevent the spread of Covid-19 by wearing a face covering in public. Maintain 6 feet of social distance from others especially if someone does not have a mask on. Wash your hands often with soap and water or use hand sanitizer. It’s especially important to clean your hands before going in or coming out of a store or any building or even your home. And disinfect frequently touched hard surfaces like door knobs, faucets, counters, bathrooms and light switches.

Warm Springs Community Wellness will be doing another fitness challenge in December called “50 Miles to the new year” The Challenge will run December 1st thru the 31st. Participants will track their miles and turn them in weekly. There will be Bonus challenges for extra points. Prizes and incentives will be offered. To learn more and sign up Email Jennifer.Robbins@wstribes.org

The Spilyay Tymoo was first published in 1976 by the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs. It publishes bi-weekly with a focus on local news and information. The Spilyay Tymoo is mailed, free of charge, to Warm Springs Tribal Members. It’s also available online at at W S News Dot ORG (https://wsnews.org/)

The Warm Springs K-8 Academy Virtual Assembly featuring Supaman is tomorrow. Students should look for the link to the assembly from their teacher. The Assembly wraps up Native Pride month at the K8.

It’s back to Comprehensive Distance Learning tomorrow for 509J schools. At the Warm Springs K-8 Academy – Kindergarten & First Grade classes plus Life Skills kids are attending Limited In Person Instruction 1:30-3:30 Tuesday thru Friday. 2nd thru 5th grade students are being split into 2 groups. Group A will attend 1:30-3:30 Tuesday and Wednesday and then Group B will have limited in person instruction Thursday and Friday afternoons. You should have gotten automated calls with this information but you can always call the K8 at 541-553-1128 to learn more.

The Jefferson County School District 509-J Board of Directors is accepting applications from interested community members who would like to fill one budget committee positions. The board will review applicants and make an appointment at the January Board Meeting. You can download an application ONLINE

At KWSO – one of the ways we generate revenue for our operations is by selling KWSO merchandise in our online store. If you are thinking about doing some holiday shopping – please consider a purchase that supports your local Community Radio Station. We have Blue Knit Hats with our Mountain logo for sale for $25 and Gray Knit Hats with our Traditional Activities Silhouette logo for $22. You can visit our website at KWSO.ORG and SHOP NOW.

