KWSO COVID-19 UPDATE 11/17/20

There were 15 new cases of COVID-19 reported for Warm Springs in today’s Community COVID-19 Update (11/17/20). Those results were from 101 tests conducted on Monday (11/16/20) at the Warm Springs Health and Wellness Center.

There are 48 Active Cases of COVID-19 on the Reservation with 42 Close Contacts being monitored by Public Health.

441 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Warm Springs since testing began

4531 tests have been conducted at the Health & Wellness Center

47 people have been hospitalized due to COVID-19

47 people have been discharged from the hospital

10 Warm Springs people have died from COVID-19

As COVID-19 cases surge across Oregon a slew of new restrictions are being implemented in the state beginning Wednesday, as part of a two-week freeze in halting social activities. (11/18/20 – 12/2/20).

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs COVID-19 Response Team has recommended at 50% reduction in the workforce, similar to what was done earlier in the year. More details are forthcoming.

The Museum at Warm Springs will be closed to the public for the 2 week period.

All Community Members are asked to limit trips off the reservation and if you do need to go out (work, store, medical appointments) use all preventative precautions (masks, social distance, hand sanitizer.)

For up to date information about the Covid-19 Pandemic visit:

OREGON HEALTH AUTHORITY

US CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL

WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION