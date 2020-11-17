KWSO Calendar for Wed., Nov. 18, 2020

Starting today there is a 2 week “freeze” in Oregon to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Everyone needs to limit social gathering

Avoid being in large groups

Work from home to the greatest extent possible

Restaurants are delivery and take-out only

Gyms and fitness centers Must Close

Stay home as much as possible

If you must go out for shopping, work or medical needs – wear a face mask, maintain social distance and use hand sanitizer.

Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs programs will reduce staffing to 50% for the two weeks. Employees can speak with their supervisor for details. Anyone with business to conduct should call ahead as offices will be close to the public and you will need an appointment.

The Museum At Warm Springs will be closed to the public today through Wednesday, December 2.

Jefferson County 509J schools will not start “in person” instruction on Monday November 30th as they’d hoped, due to an increase in COVID-19 Cases in Jefferson County.

Warm Springs Tribal Council is scheduled to meet today. On the agenda is: the Memorandum of Understanding with 509J. There will be discussions with the Land Use Committee on the Sign Ordinance and the Right of Way Ordinance. An update will be made on the Ballfields Rehabilitation Grant Project. There’s a presentation on the Family First Act. Timber Committee will discuss the wood cutting ordinance. And there will be a discussion on the Fish Accords.

Senior Lunch is today for pick-up and delivery from the Senior Wellness Center. On the Menu is: Beef Enchilada Casserole with mixed greens and fruit.

Warm Springs Community Health is offering free drive through flu shot clinics today & tomorrow from 1:30-3:30 in the Agency Longhouse Parking Lot.

Warm Springs Credit Enterprise will be closed today.

Teen’s Talking Circle is today from 5-6pm. This is a virtual group that meets weekly with host Jillisa Suppah Antonio Gentry. You can learn more by following the Papalaxsimisha Facebook Page.

Central Oregon Community College is commemorating Native American Heritage Month with free virtual events. This evening at 6 you can join Joie Simtustus-Chavez to learn how to make Fry Bread. Learn more ONLINE

The new edition of the Spilyay Tymoo is out today. The Warm Springs Tribal Newspaper is sent to Tribal Members. You can also read each issue online at W S News Dot ORG (https://wsnews.org/)

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs proposed General Fund Tribal Budget for 2021 was posted on October 1st and an informational mailing has been sent out to the membership. The proposed budget has a projected decrease from the 2020 budget. The budget is posted at the Tribal Administration Building, Warm Springs market, the post office and Three Warriors Market. Tribal Members can submit comments in writing to the Tribal Council by November 20th.

The deadline for Warm Springs Tribal Member Business Owners to apply for the Tribal CARES Act Business Assistance program is this Friday. Applications are available in front of the Community Action Team office and also online. You can find the links to download on today’s Community Calendar on KWSO dot ORG.

KWSO is public media owned and operated by the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs. Our programming and online content seeks to inform, educate and have positive impact.