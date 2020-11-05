KWSO Calendar for Fri., Nov. 6, 2020

Please do your part to prevent the spread of Covid-19 by wearing a face covering in public and at work. Maintain 6 feet of social distance from others especially if someone does not have a mask on. Wash your hands often with soap and water or use hand sanitizer. It’s especially important to clean your hands before going in or coming out of a store or any building or even your home. And disinfect frequently touched hard surfaces like door knobs, faucets, counters, bathrooms and light switches.

There is no school today for 509J schools. It is a teacher grading day. If you have not arranged a time with your students teacher for a conference this month please call the Warm Springs K8 office at 541-553-1128 and they will be you scheduled. Conferences will be virtual or over the phone on November 12, 13, 17, 18 and 19 from 4-6pm.

Senior Lunch is today for pick-up and delivery from the Senior Wellness Center. On the Menu is: Hearty Beef and Barley Soup with crackers and fresh fruit.

The Warm Springs Holistic Health Center, located on campus next to the courthouse, is offering limited physical therapy and acupuncture services. Check out their latest article about Cardiovascular Health on the Spilyay Tymoo WEBSITE. They are open 8am to 5pm Monday thru Friday. Appointments are required. You can call 541-777-2663 to learn more.

Warm Springs Fire Management is doing fall Prescribed Burning this month in the East Beaver and Triple Butte logging areas on the north-western region of the reservation.

The Museum at Warm Springs is closed until, tentatively, next week due to recent possible staff exposure to Covid-19. Since the Museum reopened to the public in mid-September, admittance to the Museum’s main exhibition area has been limited to 10 people with no more than five in the gallery at one time and a limit of two people in the gift shop.

Warm Springs Tribal Council is advertising for one member for the Warm Springs Financial Strategies LLC that oversees membership approved capital improvements and economic development. If interested, you must submit a letter of interest and a resume to the Secretary-Treasurer’s office. Hand deliver or email your documents by this coming Monday November 9th 5pm.

A Warm Springs Veteran’s Day Parade will be held next Wednesday November 11th at 12:30 with lineup at 11:30. Everyone needs to wear a mask and follow social distancing protocols.

A Madras Veteran’s Day Parade will be held at 2pm at Sahalee Park. Check in for participants ends at 1:45. For more information you can contact Davida at the Madras – Jefferson County Chamber at 541-475-2350.

Papalaxsimisha’s “Brewed Awakening: Centering Local Voices” virtual event on Veteran’s Day will feature local Veterans: Raylene Thomas and Johnathan White-Cloud Courtney. You can join on Zoon or Facebook live from 10am until noon. Get details on the Papalaxsimisha Facebook Page.

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs are seeking proposals for use of the Tribe’s Schoen-Hagen Property for agriculture and grazing purposes. You can find out more information at the Spilyay Tymoo WEBSITE or contact Libby Chase at 541-553-3486. The deadline for RFP packets is November 12th.

At the Central Oregon Community College, winter term will continue with fall term operational, health and safety plans. The college’s facilities will remain closed to the public, and access will be limited to specific college and community health-related programs.

