KWSO COVID-19 UPDATE 11/5/20

There were 4 new cases of Covid-19 reported for Warm Springs in today’s Community Update (11/5/20). Added to yesterday’s 4 new reported cases, that makes 8 cases of Covid-19 this week in Warm Springs.

49 tests were done at the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center yesterday.

There are 11 active cases of Covid-19 on the Reservation and 12 close contacts are being monitored by Public Health.

A total of 394 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Warm Springs since testing began.

4162 tests have been conducted.

There have 46 hospitalizations with 45 people discharged.

10 Warm Springs people have died from Covid-19.

