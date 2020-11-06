KWSO Calendar for Sat., Nov. 7, 2020

Things you can do to prevent the spread of COVID-19 are to:

wash your hands frequently

cover your sneeze or cough with a tissue

avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth

clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces

wear a face mask or covering anytime you are in public

practice social distancing by staying at least six feet away from others

do not gather in groups with anyone not from your household

if you feel sick – stay in a room separate from others in your home

Warm Springs Fire Management is doing fall Prescribed Burning this month in the East Beaver and Triple Butte logging areas on the north-western region of the reservation.

A Warm Springs Veteran’s Day Parade will be held Wednesday November 11th at 12:30 with lineup at 11:30. Everyone needs to wear a mask and follow social distancing protocols.

A Madras Veteran’s Day Parade will be held Wednesday at 2pm at Sahalee Park. Check in for participants ends at 1:45. For more information you can contact Davida at the Madras – Jefferson County Chamber at 541-475-2350.

Central Oregon Community College is commemorating Native American Heritage Month with free virtual events. On Thursday November 12th there will be a talk on “Responding to a Pandemic: An indigenous Perspective.” The presentation will feature Emily Wahines from the yakam Nation and Chuck Sams of the Umatilla Tribes. And on November 18th there will be a fry bread cooking demonstration. Learn more ONLINE

Madras Football is planning Youth Football Camps at the High School in November and at the Warm Springs K8 in December. There is a cost to participate. High School coaches and players will run the camp that will include football fundamentals. You can find out more information on the KWSO WEBSITE in under News and Info in the Events and Opportunities section.

The Warm Springs CARES fund to help small business is now accepting applications with a deadline of November 20th. You can contact Dustin Seyler at the Warm Springs Community Action Team for an application or find links on today’s Community Calendar on KWSO dot ORG.

Warm Springs Tribal Council is advertising for board and commission positions. There are 2 positions for the Credit Board of Directors + 3 members are being sought for the Cannabis Regulatory Commission + 1 position is open for the Tribal Employment Rights Office Commission + they need to fill 2 positions on the Warm Springs Local Housing Authority Board of Commissioners and 2 positions on the Waterboard. If interested, you must submit a letter of interest and a resume to the Secretary-Treasurer’s office. A Criminal and Credit Background Check will need to be completed. The deadline is November 30th. There is also an opening for one member for the Warm Springs Financial Strategies LLC that oversees membership approved capital improvements and economic development. Hand deliver or email your documents for that position by this coming Monday November 9th 5pm.

KWSO is public media owned and operated by the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs. Our programming and online content seeks to inform, educate and have positive impact.