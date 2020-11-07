KWSO Calendar for Sun., Nov. 8, 2020

Please do your part to prevent the spread of Covid-19 by wearing a face covering in public and at work. Maintain 6 feet of social distance from others especially if someone does not have a mask on. Wash your hands often with soap and water or use hand sanitizer. It’s especially important to clean your hands before going in or coming out of a store or any building or even your home. And disinfect frequently touched hard surfaces like door knobs, faucets, counters, bathrooms and light switches.

Warm Springs Public Safety offers an anonymous tip line that you can call 24 hours a day. If you have a concern or information related to a theft or other crime call 541-553-2202.

Oregon artists may now apply to a new Artist Relief Program created by the Oregon Arts Commission in partnership with The Oregon Community Foundation and the James F. and Marion L. Miller Foundation. Awards range from one to five thousand dollars. Applications are due by 5 p.m. on Tuesday, November 10th and awards must be spent by July 31, 2021. Artists from underserved communities, including (but not limited to) rural communities and communities of color, as well as artists with disabilities, are especially encouraged to apply.

Warm Springs Fire Management is doing fall Prescribed Burning this month in the East Beaver and Triple Butte logging areas on the north-western region of the reservation.

A Warm Springs Veteran’s Day Parade will be held this Wednesday November 11th at 12:30 with lineup at 11:30. Everyone needs to wear a mask and follow social distancing protocols.

A Madras Veteran’s Day Parade will be held Wednesday at 2pm at Sahalee Park. Check in for participants ends at 1:45. For more information you can contact Davida at the Madras – Jefferson County Chamber at 541-475-2350.

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs are seeking proposals for use of the Tribe’s Schoen-Hagen Property for agriculture and grazing purposes. You can find out more information at the Spilyay Tymoo WEBSITE or contact Libby Chase at 541-553-3486. The deadline for RFP packets is November 12th.

At the Central Oregon Community College, winter term will continue with fall term operational, health and safety plans. The college’s facilities will remain closed to the public, and access will be limited to specific college and community health-related programs.

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs proposed General Fund Tribal Budget for 2021 was posted on October 1st and an informational mailing has been sent out to the membership. The budget is posted at the Tribal Administration Building, Warm Springs market, the post office and Three Warriors Market. Tribal Members can submit comments in writing to the Tribal Council by November 20th.

The Warm Springs Community Wellness team is having a “Fall Into Fitness” challenge that will run November 2nd thru the 20th. “Fall Into Fitness” is focusing on mental and physical wellness. The challenge will be based on an honor system and weekly reporting. To participate you need to commit to packing your lunch Monday thru Friday with a focus on healthy options and Exercise for 30 minutes a day. You can learn more and sign up by emailing jennifer.robbins@wstribes.org. The community center is open for scheduled workout times. But you do need to Call 541-553-3243 and book an appointment.

