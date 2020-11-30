KWSO Calendar for Tue., Dec. 1, 2020

Our Shout Out today is for everyone who has been kind and encouraging during the COVID-19 pandemic. Thank you for being positive, offering good words, and for your helpful gestures. Now more than ever we appreciate people like you. Thanks for making a difference!

Please do your part to prevent the spread of Covid-19 by wearing a face covering in public and at work. Maintain 6 feet of social distance from others especially if someone does not have a mask on. Wash your hands often with soap and water or use hand sanitizer. It’s especially important to clean your hands before going in or coming out of a store or any building or even your home. And disinfect frequently touched hard surfaces like door knobs, faucets, counters, bathrooms and light switches.

Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs government offices have reduced staffing to 50% in an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19. Tribal facilities are closed to the public but programs are staffed with essential employees. If you have business to conduct – call or email. https://kwso.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/closure-contacts.pdf

Some students in the 509J school district are doing Limited In Person Instruction. At the Warm Springs K-8 Academy – Kindergarten & First grade attend Tuesdays thru Fridays 1:30-5:30. Today and tomorrow – half of the K8 2nd thru 5th grade students will attend 1:30-3:30. The other half will go in on Thursday and Friday 1:30-3:30. The bus schedule is available online https://www.jcsd.k12.or.us/ . If you have questions, call the school office at 541-553-1128.

A virtual public meeting for the Jefferson County School District 509-J, is being held this evening at 6, for community engagement purposes. There will be opportunity to discuss the evaluation of current programs and plans for future educational programs, This is an annual opportunity to offer comments and make recommendations relative to the District programs and outcomes, and to offer feedback for all programs. You can find the Zoom link for the meeting on the district website.

Warm Springs Community Wellness is doing the “50 Miles to the New Year” fitness challenge in December, starting today. Participants will track their miles and turn them in weekly. There will be Bonus challenges for extra points. Prizes and incentives will be offered. To learn more and sign up Email Jennifer.Robbins@wstribes.org

The Warm Springs Holistic Health Center is located on campus next to the courthouse. They provide physical therapy and acupuncture services by appointment. They also have been creating and sharing videos online with topics like: Ergonomics, High Intensity Interval Training, Meditation, Treating Pain, Sleep, Strength Training and the benefits of walking. Check out their “Warm Springs Holistic Health” YouTube Page

