KWSO News for Tue., Dec. 1, 2020

This week at the Warm Springs K-8 Academy there is Limited In Person Instruction happening for Kindergarten and 1st grade classrooms afternoons between 1:30 and 3:30. Plus half of the 2nd thru 5th grade students will attend today and tomorrow with the other half attending Thursday and Friday. Ardis Clark explains.

Each week the 509J school district looks at data related to COVID-19 in Jefferson County and keeps up to date on guidance for schools from the state of Oregon. They had hoped to have students return to school this month – but there are too many cases of COVID-19. So for now they are doing Limited In Person Instruction Tuesdays thru Fridays 1:30-3:30 for invited students.

WSK8 counselor Michael Brick talks about the precautions that are being taken.

If you have questions about Limited In Person Instruction – call your student’s school.

—

Warm Springs Tribal Council yesterday accepted the Local COVID-19 Response Team recommendation to maintain Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs government office staffing at 50% through December 11th. This is an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19. Tribal facilities are closed to the public but you can contact program staff via email or telephone. Here is a LINK to an unofficial list of contact information. Last week there were 35 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Warm Springs.

—

This evening at 6pm the 509J school district is holding their FY 2022 Impact Aid Meeting. This will be a virtual meeting and you can get the Zoom link on the DISTRICT WEBSITE. It’s a chance to offer feedback on programs and they especially are looking for input from Native Families.