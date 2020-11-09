KWSO Calendar for Tue., Nov. 10, 2020

Jefferson County 509J schools will start “in person” instruction on Monday November 30th. To allow time to plan for the transition there will be no school this Friday or next Friday (Nov. 13 & 20). Students participate in in-person learning at schools will receive breakfast and lunch at their school site. Students participating in the CASA Online option will be able to pick up breakfast and lunch at their school. Due to a 3 foot social distance requirement on buses – there will be alternate schedules that are still being developed. There will be a staggered start the week of November 30th for different grade levels. Watch for details from your student’s school. (https://www.jcsd.k12.or.us/november-6-family-letter/)

At the Warm Springs K-8 Academy its parent-teacher conferences this Thursday and Friday plus next Tuesday thru Thursday, 4-6pm each of those days. If you have not arranged a time with your students teacher for a conference please contact WSK8 office at 541 553-1128. Conferences will be virtual or over the phone.

The Warm Springs K8 reminds students that you can submit video and pictures for this week’s “Virtual Powwow and Cultural Show and Tell”. And remember – permission forms must be completed to share videos and pictures

Madras Football has their Youth Football Camp starting today at the High School. Another camp will be held at the Warm Springs K8 Academy in December. There is a cost to participate. You can find out more information on the KWSO WEBSITE under News and Info in the Events and Opportunities section.

Tomorrow is Veterans Day and the Tribal Organization will be closed. Sanitation needs anyone with Wednesday Trash pick up to set their totes out today for pick up.

At the Warm Springs Health and Wellness Center they ask that you call ahead if you plan on going there.

For a regular appointment call 541-553-2610.

Tee I.H.S. “COVID-19 Nurse Triage Hotline” is 541-553-5512.

Outside of I.H.S. regular hours – you can call the Registered Nurse Health Advice Hotline at 1-866-470-2015.

For all other business call 541-553-1196

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs proposed General Fund Tribal Budget for 2021 was posted on October 1st and an informational mailing has been sent out to the membership. The proposed budget has a projected decrease of $683,494 from the 2020 budget. The budget is posted at the Tribal Administration Building, Warm Springs market, the post office and Three Warriors Market. Tribal Members can submit comments in writing to the Tribal Council by November 20th.

Participants in the Warm Springs Community Wellness team “Fall Into Fitness” challenge need to remember to email jennifer.robbins@wstribes.org with your progress for last week if you haven’t already done so.

A Warm Springs Veteran’s Day Parade will be held tomorrow at 12:30 with lineup at 11:30. Everyone needs to wear a mask and follow social distancing protocols.

A Madras Veteran’s Day Parade will be held at 2pm at Sahalee Park. Check in for participants ends at 1:45. For more information contact the Madras – Jefferson County Chamber at 541-475-2350.

It’s hunting season on and off the Warm Springs Reservation. Please remember your tags and ID when you are hunting. Be aware of area closures to hunting due to wildfire. If you need assistance with getting your online Tribal Tag email wildlife.tags@ctwsbnr.org or call 541-553-2001 during business hours. You can read more about hunting season on the Spilyay Tymoo’s WEBSITE at WS News dot ORG.

For news and useful information with a local lens – KWSO is public media, serving listeners and those connecting online.