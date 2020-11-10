KWSO News for Tue., Nov. 10, 2020

The Warm Springs Tribal Administration building was closed yesterday due to lack of heat. Repairs were successfully made and the facility will open today for regular hours starting at 8am. Please remember to call ahead to see if you need an appointment to conduct business as COVID-19 safety restrictions remain in place.

—

Now until November 20th is the Open Enrollment period to sign up for benefits for Warm Springs Tribal and Enterprise Full Time Employees. This is your chance to learn more about and sign up for Health Coverage, Supplemental Insurance Coverage, a flexible spending account and your 401K. An email was sent out last Friday, November 6th with details, forms and an attachment of a virtual information meeting.

If you haven’t seen that email – look for it today. Check your spam folder as it may have gone there. The email was from HR’s Cheryl Tom.

—

The Jefferson County 509-J school district will be starting “in person” instruction on Monday, November 30th. There will be no school on the next two Fridays to allow school teams to plan. They are planning for required safety procedures, transportation, meal service, school start times, and staffing for in-person instruction and online instruction. You can find a letter from superintendent Ken Parshall on the district website https://www.jcsd.k12.or.us/november-6-family-letter/

Students participating in in-person learning at the schools will receive breakfast and lunch at their school site. Students participating in the (CASA Online school program) will pick up meals at their school.

They are limiting the number of students on each bus, asking students to remain 3 feet apart at all times on the bus and to only share a seat with those who live in the same household. Due to these restrictions, there will be alternative bus routes and adjusted pick-up and drop-off schedules.

Required safety measures include wearing of masks at all times, frequent hand-washing and use of hand sanitizer, social distancing or spacing in all areas of the school, limiting the size of student cohorts or groups, and strict cleaning requirements.

For the Warm Springs K-8 Academy – school hours will be 9:25-3:25.

The return to in-person school comes as the rate of COVID-19 across the state is on the rise.

—

The Oregon Health Authority reported 2,585 COVID-19 cases between Saturday and Monday. The health authority reported 723 new confirmed and presumptive cases Monday, bringing the state total to 51,155. The death toll in Oregon is 734. Brown announced last week, following a concerning rise in cases, a two-week pause on social activities in nine counties, four of which were added Monday. The updated safety measures include halting visitations to long-term care facilities, reducing the capacity of indoor dining at restaurants to 50 people, encouraging all business to mandate work from home and urging Oregonians not to gather with people who do not live in their household, but if they do to limit it to six people. Baker, Clackamas, Union and Washington counties join Jackson, Malheur, Marion, Multnomah and Umatilla — in the pause that is in effect tomorrow thru November 25.