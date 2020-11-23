KWSO Calendar for Tue., Nov. 24, 2020

Please limit your Thanksgiving Day meal and activities to the people who live in your home. That is the best thing we all can do to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

Symptoms for COVID-19 can include: Fever, Cough, Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, Chills, Muscle pain, Headache, Sore throat, loss of taste or smell. If you have symptoms or are concerned you came in contact with Covid-19 – call the I.H.S. “COVID-19 Nurse Triage Hotline” at 541-553-5512 or outside of business hours call the Registered Nurse Health Advice Hotline at 1-866-470-2015.

Warm Springs Sanitation will be off on Thursday and Friday this week. Neighborhoods that are usually picked up on Thursday – will have trash pick-up today. Folks with Friday pick- up should put your totes out for Wednesday service. It’s best to put your totes at the road the night before as they start early.

The Warm Springs CARES Act COVID-19 emergency education assistance program is now accepting applications from Warm Springs Tribal Members that have been directly impacted by the COVID-19 with expenses related to acquiring computers and similar digital devices, incurring additional transportation cost and/or expanding broadband capacity. Funding levels are determined by age starting at 3 years old. You can get the application ONLINE. The deadline is December 16th or when funds are depleted. Applications can be dropped off at the Tribal Admin building or emailed to ARDIS CLARK

Warm Springs Tribal Council is meeting today to take up the 2021 Tribal Budget Approval.

Warm Springs Community Health is offering a free drive through flu vaccine clinic this afternoon from 1:30 to 3:30 in the parking lot by the Agency Longhouse. This is the only flu shot clinic this week – so please make plans to drive thru and be vaccinated to protect yourself and others from seasonal flu.

Due to statewide rules to reduce the spread of COVID-19, Warm Springs OSU Extension will offer contactless Canner lid testing on Wednesdays from 1-4pm by appointment only. You can call 541-553-3238 and leave a message for the Nutrition department for scheduling.

Women’s Talking Circle is this evening from 7-8pm. This is a virtual group that meets weekly with host Jaylyn Suppah. You can learn more by following the Papalaxsimisha Facebook Page.

The 509J is holding a Virtual Community Engagement meeting on Tuesday December 1st at 6pm to discuss the evaluation of current programs and plans for future educational programs. This is the school district’s annual opportunity for parents and families to offer comments and make recommendations relative to District programs, District outcomes, and offer feedback for all programs. The meeting will be available for viewing via Zoom, details to access this meeting will be available by 1pm on November 30 at the 509J website: http://jcsd.k12.or.us/.

The Warm Springs Holistic Health Center, located on campus next to the courthouse, is offering limited physical therapy and acupuncture services. They are open 8am to 5pm Monday thru Friday. Appointments required. You can call 541-777-2663 to learn more.

For news and useful information with a local lens – KWSO is public media, serving listeners and those connecting online. Wednesday night at 9 we will begin our Thanksgiving Talking Drum Marathon and Membership Drive that will run thru Thursday at midnight. You can support KWSO operations by becoming a sustaining member for as little as 10 or 20 dollars a month. https://kwso.org/support/listener-support/sustainingmembership/