KWSO Calendar for Tue., Nov. 3, 2020

Today is Election Day. Oregon vote by mail ballots must be received in an official dropbox or at county election offices by 8pm tonight. Jefferson County Dropbox locations are: Culver City Hall, Metolius City Hall, Crooked River Ranch Admin area, the Jefferson County Clerk’s Office on D street in Madras and in Warm Springs across the street from the post office. For Wasco County voters there is a drop box at the Maupin Civic Center, and at the County Courthouse in The Dalles on the 5th street entrance.

Join KWSO tonight for election results from 7-9pm. We will have national coverage from NPR, state races from KBOO radio, Indian Country election news from indian Country Today and local results from KWSO News. Election Night coverage from 7-9pm here on 91.9 FM KWSO.

Warm Springs Community Health is offering free flu shots on campus today from 11am – 2pm today. Remember that your flu shot protects you and those around you from coming down with influenza. The drive up clinic will take place this afternoon 1:30-3:30 in the Agency Longhouse Parking lot. Families are encouraged to bring everyone in your household to get a flu shot.

Warm Springs Tribal Council is meeting today. On the agenda are updates from: Warm Springs Power and Water Enterprise; Indian Head Casino & Plateau Travel Plaza; Warm Springs Credit Enterprise; Ventures; and Telecom. They will also discuss Small Business Grants and PTO Carryover.

At the Warm Springs K thru 8 Academy middle school classrooms are implementing a math and reading program called i-Ready. It is an online program that will help determine students’ strengths and areas of growth. You can learn more ONLINE

At Madras High School – yearbook and student ID pictures are being taken tomorrow afternoon from 3-7 in the school’s commons.

You can still sign up for the Warm Springs Community Wellness team “Fall Into Fitness” challenge that will run thru November 20th. “Fall Into Fitness” is focusing on mental and physical wellness. You can learn more and sign up by emailing jennifer.robbins@wstribes.org. By the way – the community center is open for scheduled workout times. But you do need to Call 541-553-3243 and book an appointment.

Women’s Talking Circle is this evening from 7-8pm. This is a virtual group that meets weekly with host Jaylyn Suppah. You can learn more by following the Papalaxsimisha Facebook Page.

Madras Football is planning Youth Football Camps at the High School in November and at the Warm Springs K8 in December. There is a cost to participate. High School coaches and players will run the camp that will include football fundamentals. You can find out more information on the KWSO WEBSITE in under News and Info in the Events and Opportunities section.

Warm Springs Tribal Council is advertising for board and commission positions. There are 2 positions for the Credit Board of Directors + 3 members are being sought for the Cannabis Regulatory Commission + 1 position is open for the Tribal Employment Rights Office Commission + they need to fill 2 positions on the Warm Springs Local Housing Authority Board of Commissioners and 2 positions on the Waterboard. If interested, you must submit a letter of interest and a resume to the Secretary-Treasurer’s office. A Criminal and Credit Background Check will need to be completed. The deadline is November 30th.

There is also an opening for one member for the Warm Springs Financial Strategies LLC that oversees membership approved capital improvements and economic development. Hand deliver or email your documents for that position by Monday November 9th 5pm.

Warm Springs Prevention is having a Virtual Drum Making Event. You can pick up supplies and get paper instructions and the link to a YouTube Video – this Thursday starting at noon until they run out. Stop by the Old Elementary Gym Building.

For news and useful information with a local lens – KWSO is public media, serving listeners and those connecting online.