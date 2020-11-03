KWSO News for Tue., Nov. 3, 2020

Today is Election Day. Oregon vote by mail ballots must be received by 8 o’clock tonight to be counted. As of the end of the day yesterday – Jefferson County Voters had returned almost 66% of their ballots. For the Warm Springs precinct – 39% of Ballots had been returned. If you are voting today – you should take your ballot to the Jefferson County Clerk’s Office located at 66 SE D Street (next to where the old courthouse used to be). The Ballot Drop Box in Warm Springs is across the street from the post office (in front of where the old Fire and Safety Red House used to be) – There are also drop boxes at Culver City Hall, Metolius City Hall, and the Crooked River Ranch Admin Area. Join KWSO to night for election results from 7-9pm. We will have NPR news with coverage of National elections, updates on state races from KBOO radio, we will have election news from Indian Country Today and local results from KWSO News.

Warm Springs Community Health and Indian Health Services reminds the community that Getting the flu vaccine is the best way to prevent infection with influenza. It is a virus that does have a vaccine. Getting the flu vaccine every year is the best way to prevent infection with influenza, a virus that can cause many of the same symptoms as COVID-19, including fever, cough, difficulty breathing, and even death. Flu vaccines are usually available in the fall each year. Particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s even more important to be vaccinated against the flu to help prevent influenza, avoid a mistaken diagnosis of COVID-19 and preserve healthcare resources. You can get a free flu shot today from 11am-2pm on Campus here in Warm Springs. There also will be drive up flu shot clinics today, tomorrow and Thursday Drive from 1:30-3:30pm in the Agency Longhouse parking lot.

Fire Management will begin fall time Prescribed Burning operations starting later this week. That will continue until around December 1st. These are controlled burning operations in the East Beaver and Triple Butte logging areas on the north-western region of the reservation. These operations are to eliminate slash and excess debris. Folks will see smoke and increased Fire Management employee activities in these areas.

Madras Football is planning Youth Football Camps at the High School in November and at the Warm Springs K8 in December. There is a cost to participate. High School coaches and players will run the camp that will include football fundamentals and Covid-19 safety precautions. You can find out more information here WEBSITE