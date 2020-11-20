KWSO COVID-19 UPDATE 11/20/20

There were 5 new cases of COVID-19 reported for Warm Springs in today’s Community COVID-19 Update (11/20/20). Those results were from 59 tests conducted on Thursday (11/19/20) at the Warm Springs Health and Wellness Center. That makes a total of 37 total positive cases so far this week.

There are 66 Active Cases of COVID-19 on the Reservation with 80 Close Contacts being monitored by Public Health.

463 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Warm Springs since testing began

4782 tests have been conducted at the Health & Wellness Center

49 people have been hospitalized due to COVID-19

48 people have been discharged from the hospital

10 Warm Springs people have died from COVID-19

For the Thanksgiving Holiday – people are encouraged to only spend time in-person with household members. It’s hard to imagine not gathering as we always do – but it is just safest for everyone. Here is a news report out of Washington State:

https://youtu.be/zrAEQvj1CT0

