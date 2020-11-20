KWSO News for Fri., Nov. 20, 2020

The Oregon Health Authority reported three grim COVID-19 record high’s Thursday, the state’s largest daily number of confirmed cases, most daily deaths and people hospitalized for the virus. There were 1,225 new confirmed and COVID-19 cases increasing the state total to 60,873. There were 20 new deaths reported, surpassing the 800 death toll since the start of the pandemic. The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Oregon is 414, the highest number since the pandemic began and a 142% increase since the beginning of November, according to state health data released Thursday. Of the deaths reported Thursday, two people were in their 30′s while everyone else ranged from 40 to 95 years old.

Health care workers are facing incredible stress as the Thanksgiving holiday approaches and they work long shifts while trying to save coronavirus patients without getting sick themselves. Nurses and doctors in Oregon say they are finding little relief with coronavirus infections spreading at record levels, taxing the capacity of many hospitals.

Yesterday, the Indian Health Service announced their COVID-19 Pandemic Vaccine Plan. This plan is based on currently available information. IHS will continue to assess, respond, and adapt federal guidance as new information becomes available regarding vaccine developments, vaccine storage requirements, risk groups, and prioritization recommendations by researchers and advisory bodies. https://www.ihs.gov/sites/newsroom/themes/responsive2017/display_objects/documents/2020_Letters/Enclosure_DTLL_DUIOLL_11182020.pdf

U.S. Sens. Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley yesterday announced the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs will receive a $350,000 federal grant to buy two transit vehicles that will provide service to work, schools, health care and other services. The $350,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation will help the Tribes buy two transit vehicles that replace aging vehicles.

The Library of Congress announced the appointment of U.S. Poet Laureate Joy Harjo to a third term, making Harjo the second laureate to receive this extension since terms for the position were established in 1943. Harjo’s third term, to begin in September 2021, will offer her an opportunity to complete projects and programs whose timelines continue to be affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, including her signature project “Living Nations, Living Words.” This digital project features an interactive ArcGIS Story Map, developed with the Library’s Geography and Map Division, which maps 47 contemporary Native American poets across the country. loc.gov/programs/poetry-and-literature/poet-laureate/poet-laureate-projects/living-nations-living-words/